14 Best Steakhouses In The US Where You Can Get A Meal For Under $50
Living in NYC, it's easy to forget there are menus out there with items that cost in the single digits. We can't fight inflation, but there are plenty of incredible places across the U.S. where we can still enjoy a meal for under $50, even a steak dinner. Steakhouses are the epitome of American dining. Traditionally seen as a more upscale establishment, with fine china and fresh pepper cracked tableside, steakhouses today have a much wider definition. These aren't all white tablecloth restaurants — a flawless steak can be enjoyed in any setting. There's nothing worse than dishing out $100+ on a meal only to be left disappointed, and even worse, still hungry.
Many of these places make it easy to keep the bill under $50, with entire steak dinners priced well under $40, while some require a tad more finesse. Whether it be taking advantage of the lunch menu or getting creative with the a la carte section, you can leave any of these establishments with a full belly and money in your pocket. Aside from tasty steak, all of these spots have another thing in common: customers that keep coming back. Patrons become regulars not just for the prices, but for the warm welcome, quality food, and comfort of familiarity. I've only been fortunate enough to dine at a few of these restaurants, but after deep diving into reviews and some local intel, I'll be adding all of these steakhouses to my list.
Hunter's Steak & Ale House (Bay Ridge, New York)
Steakhouses are hardly affordable in NYC, but if you head to Southern Brooklyn, you can find a little piece of the past at Hunter's Steak & Ale House. The Celtic culture is strong at Hunter's, as the site says, "An Irish brogue is often overheard at the long oak bar." It's been a Bay Ridge landmark for over 30 years now, and the prices are as modest as the old-school decor. The lunch menu features a lot of the same specialties served at dinner, but the showstopper is the steak frites for only $25. The afternoon portion comes with 10 ounces of Sirloin steak, which the chefs dry age right in the kitchen, French fries, and sliced tomato. For a quicker bite to eat, there's also the $18 Sirloin steak sandwich topped with melty Swiss cheese and caramelized onions, also served with thick cut French fries.
If your heart is set on steak, it's a bit tougher to stay under the $50 mark for dinner at Hunter's, but it's possible with the right creativity. The steak sandwich jumps a few dollars on the dinner menu, but still a great bargain at $21. The "Land & Sea" section of Hunter's dinner menu features steak dinners (complete with sauteed spinach, julienned vegetables, and a choice of starch) starting at $44, so with tax, tip, and any cocktails, you'll quickly go over budget. There are plenty of other classic non-steak dinner options well under $30 like chicken Francese, shrimp scampi, and an assortment of salads.
(718) 238-8899
9404 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Clyde's Prime Rib (Portland, Oregon)
Over on the other side of the country, Clyde's Prime Rib, is a lively steakhouse that's been prioritizing good food and a good time for decades. It has all the stereotypical old-school steakhouse furnishings; red velvet booths, gaudy chandeliers, and gold wall fixtures. The nostalgia-fueled decor extends to its groovy Clyde's sign out front in brown, yellow, orange, and red. The kitchen crew at Clyde's prides itself in serving the finest, natural steaks in the Pacific Northwest, always sourcing from local Portland suppliers.
Clyde's steak selections range from $26 to $42, with each juicy cut of steak being served with a side of vegetables and choice of starch. The most affordable option is the hanger steak, which comes with zesty chimichurri. The 10-ounce portion of prime rib, served au jus, comes to $34 so with careful math you could lock in a dinner for under $50. The steak section of the menu has an a la carte option, so you can customize your steak without any judgement. You can top your steak with sautéed mushrooms and onions, crispy fried onions, chimichurri, demi-glace, or Rogue Creamery blue cheese, all priced between $2 and $7.
(503) 281-9200
5474 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
The Big Texan Steak Ranch (Amarillo, Texas)
This Texan joint is just as fun as it is affordable. Located in Amarillo, The Big Texan's bright yellow exterior is hard to miss off Route 66. Famous for its kitschy Wild West decor and its legendary 72-ounce steak challenge, this Texas panhandle hotspot has been drawing travelers and steak lovers since 1960. To keep up with demand, The Big Texan reportedly preps around 1,000 pounds of beef every single day. For those with more modest appetites, the menu offers an 8-ounce top sirloin for about $24 or a hefty 21-ounce portion for just $10 more. All the steak dinners at The Big Texan come with a fresh roll and two side dishes.
Beyond the steaks, The Big Texan delivers quality cuts with a side of entertainment. Live music, quirky decorations, and a fun, lively atmosphere make it a destination in itself. It's practically its own little town with an RV park, cozy cabins, a Western-style motel, and even wagons to camp out for the night. The prices make it accessible to anyone looking for a memorable (and filling) steak dinner without spending a fortune.
(806) 372-6000
7701 I-40, Amarillo, TX 79118
Linda's La Cantina (Orlando, Florida)
A family-owned favorite since 1947, Linda's La Cantina has earned its place as one of Orlando's oldest steakhouses. The restaurant's longevity speaks volumes about its quality and service, and the prices remain some of the best in the area for steak lovers on a budget. The 8-ounce top sirloin is just $20, while the 12-ounce cut costs $24 and the 18-ounce portion just $5 more. Linda's succulent steaks take center stage, but the entrees also come with some classic steakhouse fixings including a house salad and a side of your choice, with options like baked potato, green beans, French fries, broccoli, and even spaghetti.
The restaurant's unpretentious atmosphere focuses attention where it belongs — on the food rather than fussy decor. The vast dining room is wall-to-wall carpet with chandeliers dangling over black and white plaid tablecloths and the walls are crowded with photos documenting Orlando's transformation over the decades. Many longtime servers have worked at Linda's for years and are happy to greet their regulars with a smile. Between Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld, Orlando is all about pleasing its visitors. With the city being a non-stop tourist attraction, a strong sense of community is everything to locals and Linda's is always there for them.
(407) 894-4491
4721 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803
Angelo's Steak Pit (Panama City Beach, Florida)
Intentionally dubbed a steak pit rather than a steakhouse, Angelo's is Florida's more casual choice for steak, but just as delicious. You can't miss Angelo's Steak Pit off Front Beach Road, thanks to Big Gus, the giant bull statue alongside the sign that's been welcoming guests since 1958. To keep the tab under $50 steak lovers can choose an 8-ounce top sirloin for $25, a 10-ounce for $28, or a 12-ounce ribeye for $36.
Everything on the menu is cooked over the open hickory pit, and it's flavor is present in every bite. It would be seasonal up North, but in sunny Panama City Beach, folks can chill out on the picnic tables and feast on steak all year round. As the saloon's motto says, "If you don't eat at Angelo's Steak Pit, nobody will ever believe you vacationed on Panama City Beach."
(850) 234-2531
9527 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407
H.D. Gibbes & Sons (Learned, Mississippi)
One of the perks of driving 25 miles out of the city is you don't get the metropolitan markup, and just outside Jackson you can still get a steakhouse dinner for under $50. Down in Learned, Mississippi sits a tiny general store-turned-steakhouse called H.D. Gibbes & Sons. As the name suggests, the modest restaurant is a family-owned business. Run by the Gibbes clan since the late 1800's, the unassuming eatery is a cornerstone of the community. Despite the town of Learned being home to less than 100 residents, the steakhouse has hundreds of glowing reviews, proving the steaks are well worth the trip.
The menu is exemplary of the saying less is more. A 16-ounce hand-cut ribeye and a 14-ounce New York strip both go for $39, and are some of the best in Mississippi. For an even more affordable meal, the kitchen offers a thick-cut pork chop for $26 and gulf shrimp for $25. All entrees come with the choice of two sides, but they're far from the average vegetable medley and dinner roll. Options include the traditional baked potato (fully dressed) as well as a brown sugar baked sweet potato, two types of casseroles, roasted green beans, and a side salad. Along with some classic fare like burgers and salads, the lunch menu features rotating weekly specials, offering anything from spaghetti to taco soup. The setting, with its vintage decor and intimate vibe, makes every meal feel like a special occasion.
(601) 885-6833
140 Main St, Learned, MS 39154
Smoke House (Burbank, California)
A Hollywood institution since 1946, the Smoke House is just as famous for its high-profile regulars as its delicious steaks. The regular cut prime rib, priced at $36, offers a taste of old-school steakhouse tradition, right down to the plating with au jus and horseradish and conventional sides. The menu scales even lower, offering a chopped sirloin steak smothered in sautéed mushrooms and onions for just $22.
As appealing as the large steak platters are, the Smoke House's sandwich section is nothing to sneeze at. You can order prime rib, tri-tip, and New York steak in sandwich form for no more than $26, paired with your choice of side.
(818) 845-3731
4420 Lakeside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505
Gage's Steakhouse (Guthrie, Oklahoma)
Located in historic downtown Guthrie, Gage's Steakhouse is one of Oklahoma's most celebrated steakhouses. The restaurant sits in the Old Santa Fe Train Depot, allowing Gage's to salute the city's rich history with every meal served. The location is half the fun, with original tin ceilings, brick walls, and hardwood floors, but the affordable prices aren't far behind. As they proudly boast on its website, "we cost less than the other guys."
The best bargain on the meat section of the menu is the $19 chicken fried steak but Gage's offers remarkable value with multiple steak options under $40, and most hover around $35. Served with Gage's legendary twice baked potato and a vegetable medley, the entrees stand out for their bold flavors and generous portions.
(405) 282-3955
409 W Oklahoma Ave, Guthrie, OK 73044
Damon's (Glendale, California)
Step into a time capsule of mid-century kitsch at Damon's, a beloved tiki-themed steakhouse that's been a Glendale institution since 1937. Known for its retro Polynesian decor and signature Mai Tais, Damon's also serves a killer steak dinner at a surprisingly reasonable price.
The flavorful prime sirloin has got to be one of the most affordable in Southern California priced at just $32, a steal given the quality. The steak, USDA certified Angus beef, comes with two sides and for just three dollars more it can be topped with a blue cheese crust, peppercorn brandy demi-glace, or crispy onion straws.
(818) 507-1510
317 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203
The Venice Room (Montebello, California)
For a hands-on dining experience unlike any other, The Venice Room lets you cook your own steak on their communal grill. This no-frills Montebello gem has been serving locals for decades, making the dining experience ten times more fun. The New York steak is priced at just $26, and the ribeye goes for $28. The entrees do come sans sides, but the attractive market price makes up for it. If you want the full spread, opt for the lunchtime steak special for one at $24, which includes all sides and a tasty dessert.
The Venice Room's retro aesthetic is part of its charm, with a cozy, no-pretense atmosphere that makes you feel like you've stepped back in time. The grill-it-yourself concept means you can order your steak exactly how you like it, or just deliver instructions if you'd rather stay seated. With its affordable prices, interactive dining, and relaxed environment, The Venice Room brings something truly unique to the table.
(323) 722-3075
2428 S Garfield Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Frank's Steak House (Cambridge, Massachusetts)
Boston has a lot to offer across its culinary landscape, but affordable steak isn't typically among them. Frank's Steak House is the oldest steakhouse in the region and it's been serving up exceptional value and hospitality ever since 1938. This Cambridge favorite offers a 10-ounce cut of prime rib for just $28, a slightly smaller NY strip sirloin for $28, and a steak caprese dish for the same price. If you're just looking for a succulent little bite, the 5-ounce petite filet mignon comes in at a friendly $26.
Frank's is known for its unpretentious atmosphere, generous portions, and perfectly cooked steaks. The walls are lined with photos and memorabilia, showcasing strong Boston pride and the restaurant's roots in the local community. At Frank's, you'll find both history and value in every bite.
(617) 661-0666
2310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140
York Steakhouse (Columbus, Ohio)
In a world of upscale steakhouses with sky-high prices, York Steakhouse offers a refreshing and delicious throwback to a simpler time. The cafeteria-style steakhouse was once a chain with almost 200 locations, but this Columbus location is the last one standing and we're crossing our fingers it never leaves. The standout deal is the one-pound T-bone steak for just $19, a meal deal that includes a salad, baked potato, and a roll. Even the most expensive cut, the 10-ounce ribeye, tops out at only $19.
York Steakhouse's charm lies in its simplicity. It focuses on good food, generous portions, and a relaxed dining experience. The buffet-style setup allows for quick service without cutting corners on quality, and the nostalgic atmosphere only adds to its appeal. With its unbeatable prices and hearty, satisfying entrees, this spot proves that you don't have to break the bank to enjoy a perfectly cooked steak dinner. It's a family-friendly joint where both regulars and newcomers feel right at home.
(614) 272-6485
4220 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228
Rustler's Steak House (Windham, Maine)
For a cozy, rustic steakhouse experience, Rustler's in Maine delivers. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and locally sourced ingredients, this spot has become a favorite even beyond the small Windham community. The menu offers an 8-ounce top sirloin for $20, tender beef tips for $22, and a filet for just $31. Rustler's commitment to quality is evident in every dish, from the perfectly marbled cuts of beef to the house-made sides.
The restaurant's rustic furnishings, with wooden beams ascending towards the tall ceiling, and friendly staff create a laid-back environment that's full of charm. With its focus on fresh, local ingredients and reasonable prices, Rustler's has earned a reputation as one of Maine's best spots for a fuss free, delicious steak dinner. Whether you're a local or just passing through, this low key steakhouse promises a comforting evening of A+ food and warm hospitality.
(207) 892-8808
61 Tandberg Trail, Windham, ME 04062
Mickey's Top Sirloin (Denver, Colorado)
A Denver stalwart, Mickey's Top Sirloin has been serving up hearty, affordable steak dinners for decades. The 12-ounce top sirloin is priced at just $25, while the massive 20-ounce T-bone is a mere $32.The steaks are hand cut and cooked perfectly to order. Including soup, salad, and a third choice of side, Mickey's offers one of the cheapest deals on this list. The kitchen also prepares a marinated sirloin dish for $26, which is sold daily and available until they're fresh out.
With its classic roadhouse vibe, friendly service, and generous portions, Mickey's offers some of the best steak deals in the Mile High City. Regulars praise the generous portions and consistent quality, while newcomers appreciate the timeless decor, welcoming atmosphere, and jaw-dropping prices.
(303) 426-5881
6950 Broadway, Denver, CO 80221
Methodology
To put this list of affordable U.S. based steakhouses together, I started by doing a deep dive into the restaurant scene in every state. After compiling a list of establishments where one could grab a meal for under $50, I followed a careful vetting process. This relied on firsthand experiences of the food, service, and atmosphere for locations I've personally visited. For any restaurants I haven't had the pleasure of visiting, I read through hundreds of reviews, scrutinized the menu offerings and price points, and browsed photos, videos, and social media. After price and quality, I prioritized the restaurant's "it" factor like memorable service or one-of-a-kind decor.