14 Best Steakhouses In The US Where You Can Get A Meal For Under $50

Living in NYC, it's easy to forget there are menus out there with items that cost in the single digits. We can't fight inflation, but there are plenty of incredible places across the U.S. where we can still enjoy a meal for under $50, even a steak dinner. Steakhouses are the epitome of American dining. Traditionally seen as a more upscale establishment, with fine china and fresh pepper cracked tableside, steakhouses today have a much wider definition. These aren't all white tablecloth restaurants — a flawless steak can be enjoyed in any setting. There's nothing worse than dishing out $100+ on a meal only to be left disappointed, and even worse, still hungry.

Many of these places make it easy to keep the bill under $50, with entire steak dinners priced well under $40, while some require a tad more finesse. Whether it be taking advantage of the lunch menu or getting creative with the a la carte section, you can leave any of these establishments with a full belly and money in your pocket. Aside from tasty steak, all of these spots have another thing in common: customers that keep coming back. Patrons become regulars not just for the prices, but for the warm welcome, quality food, and comfort of familiarity. I've only been fortunate enough to dine at a few of these restaurants, but after deep diving into reviews and some local intel, I'll be adding all of these steakhouses to my list.