Here's What It Means When Steak Is USDA Certified Tender
Many of us are already familiar with the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) standard beef grades: prime, choice, and select. This grading scale can be a handy way to gauge the quality of beef before buying. However, if you continue browsing the meat aisle, you will eventually stumble upon another designation that's a bit lesser-known: certified tender. In the early 2010s, the USDA realized that while their quality grading programs did a fine job of informing consumers about factors such as marbling and maturity, they didn't measure for tenderness, one of the most important characteristics of a steak cut. Thus, the tender label was born.
To receive the label, the USDA notes that the beef must be tested using Warner-Bratzler shear force (WBSF) or slice shear force (SSF) devices, which measure exactly how much effort is needed to cut through the meat. For the tender certification, beef must achieve a WBSF score of 4.4 kg or an SSF score of 20.0 kg. The program only applies to "inherently tender" cuts, meaning meat that hasn't been artificially tenderized in any way. This excludes any meat that has been manipulated by a mechanical tenderizer, a tenderizing steak marinade, or a chemical like tenderizer powder.
So, what does all this mean for you as a consumer? Essentially, all this means is that anything labeled "tender" will offer excellent tenderness, no matter if it holds a prime, choice, or select label. That melt-in-your-mouth texture is guaranteed by the USDA itself.
The difference between tender and very tender
There are two grades in the USDA's tenderness program: tender and very tender. As the name suggests, to receive the very tender sticker, the meat must conform to an even higher standard of tenderness. To qualify, the beef must exceed the basic requirements of the tender certification by a large margin. Specifically, each cut must "exceed the [minimum tenderness threshold value] by at least 0.5 kg (5.0 N) for WBSF or 4.6 kg (46.0 N) for SSF," according to official USDA standards. What makes this certification particularly reliable is that it isn't just a spot check — at least 90% of the entire cut must meet these exacting benchmarks. As a result, a very tender cut will feel noticeably different in texture compared to its tender counterpart.
While very tender beef is perfect for those special occasions when you want the absolute best, don't be quick to discount the regular tender cuts. They are still significantly more tender than typical, non-graded steaks and will offer an outstanding eating experience. So, take your pick depending on the occasion and your budget, as either choice will make for a lovely meal.