Here's What It Means When Steak Is USDA Certified Tender

Many of us are already familiar with the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) standard beef grades: prime, choice, and select. This grading scale can be a handy way to gauge the quality of beef before buying. However, if you continue browsing the meat aisle, you will eventually stumble upon another designation that's a bit lesser-known: certified tender. In the early 2010s, the USDA realized that while their quality grading programs did a fine job of informing consumers about factors such as marbling and maturity, they didn't measure for tenderness, one of the most important characteristics of a steak cut. Thus, the tender label was born.

To receive the label, the USDA notes that the beef must be tested using Warner-Bratzler shear force (WBSF) or slice shear force (SSF) devices, which measure exactly how much effort is needed to cut through the meat. For the tender certification, beef must achieve a WBSF score of 4.4 kg or an SSF score of 20.0 kg. The program only applies to "inherently tender" cuts, meaning meat that hasn't been artificially tenderized in any way. This excludes any meat that has been manipulated by a mechanical tenderizer, a tenderizing steak marinade, or a chemical like tenderizer powder.

So, what does all this mean for you as a consumer? Essentially, all this means is that anything labeled "tender" will offer excellent tenderness, no matter if it holds a prime, choice, or select label. That melt-in-your-mouth texture is guaranteed by the USDA itself.

