The Absolute Best Cut Of Meat To Use For Steak Sandwiches

A steak sandwich is one of those ideas that sounds simple until you actually make one. It's just steak on bread, and steak is delicious, and putting meat between bread is amazing ... so how complicated could it be? Then you take your first bite and realize the error of your ways as you gnaw at a hunk of beef after accidentally pulling half of the meat from the sandwich. Turns out that steak is not something you normally bite clean through, and that makes preparing a sandwich a more delicate operation than grilling a filet you'd cut with a knife and fork. Thankfully, this can be rectified with a little preparation and the right choice of steak. So Tasting Table reached out to someone who really knows what they're talking about, Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., to ask her which cut to use for the best steak sandwiches.

Wallace is unequivocal in her answer, telling us: "The ribeye is the prime selection for a steak sandwich." Often considered the best cut for an actual steak, the ribeye's qualities translate perfectly to a sandwich as well. As Wallace explains, "It offers a big beef flavor and tenderness like no other cut." That texture is the real key, as ribeye's well-marbled meat stays soft and juicy with just a quick sear, letting your teeth bite right through it with ease. There's a reason thin-sliced ribeye is the choice for the Philly cheesesteak professionals.