5 Best Ways To Cook Steak And 5 You Should Avoid

Achieving an absolutely perfect steak requires a combination of knowledge and good technique. You'll need to know the different cuts of steak to buy, for example, and when to season your meat. Mostly, though, it comes down to how you cook your favorite cut.

That's where things get confusing, because you'll find conflicting advice from chefs, online influencers, TV personalities, food-science writers, and just about every friend who gathers around your grill. Everyone has their own preferred method, and most of them turn out an acceptable steak. Some are just better than others, that's all.

I'm a trained chef and former restaurateur myself, and something of a food-science geek. I've cooked a lot of steaks over the years, and that combination of personal experience and theoretical knowledge means that I can speak to most of the best-known methods with some authority. I'll mostly talk about thick steaks here (say, 1½ inches or more), but I'll explain how these techniques translate to thin steaks as well.