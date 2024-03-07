Here's Why It Pays To Always Baste Your Steak With Butter

You probably don't need any outside encouragement to eat more butter or steak; these things sell themselves. But what we can tell you is you should be eating them together more frequently. A meaty, juicy steak is just about the nicest homemade meal you can treat yourself to, and it also has the upside of being relatively simple and quick. There are a lot of great ingredients that can elevate your steak, but if you are buying a high-quality cut you want to keep the focus on the rich, beefy flavor, which means using just a few simple additions that will compliment and boost what's already good about it — not distract from it. Butter is the perfect choice for that role, and basting with butter is the best way to use it.

Butter basting is wonderful for both the flavor and texture of your steak, and it delivers those results with the simplest of techniques. The first thing butter basting can do is allow you to get the perfect sear on your steak. Because you only need to baste for a minute at the end of cooking, you can cook a dry steak in a scorching hot pan and develop a great crust without any moisture getting in the way. Basting also helps the steak cook more quickly and evenly, preventing the interior from getting overdone by applying butter on all sides. And we haven't even touched the taste.