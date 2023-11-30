The Cast-Iron Pan You Need For Perfect Grill Marks On Steak Right From Your Stove

If you're craving a grilled steak or charred hamburger and it's too cold to go outside — or you live somewhere where having a gas or charcoal grill isn't possible (like a small city apartment, which is my situation) — there's a tool that will get the job done on your stovetop. It's a cast-iron grill pan, and it's guaranteed to get those grill marks on your food without you even having to leave your kitchen.

A cast-iron grill pan is typically square or rectangular and features raised ribs that mimic grates on an outdoor grill. Brands like Lodge and Le Creuset are known for their versions of these cast-iron grill pans. The way they work is that the raised ridges keep the food off the bottom of the pan, apart from the areas that are touching. The most intense heat is transferred to those parts that touch the ribs, which results in burgers, chicken, steak, or veggies that are perfectly charred with grill marks. It will be difficult to tell if the foods were cooked outside or inside. The pans also emit a lot of heat so the contents get cooked through, too.

The biggest difference is you won't get that exact smoky grill flavor you're used to, but you will still have those charred marks thanks to the magic of the Maillard reaction. To get closer to that grill flavor you expect, brush the food with liquid smoke and seasonings like smoked paprika or salt before tossing it on the grill pan.