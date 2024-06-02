Follow This Cooking Method To Prevent A Gray Ring Around Your Steak

It's always a nice bit of serendipity when the method to follow to fix a problem with your steak just so happens to be the best way to cook it, period. Tips for searing steak get a lot of attention from chefs, because if there is one thing you want to nail every aspect of, it's a pricey piece of prime beef. This can extend to larger problems, like making sure your steak stays tender and nailing the exact temperature you need for a perfect medium-rare, but there are smaller issues that are just as vexing and maybe more difficult. One of those is the unfortunate fact that when you sear steak, you tend to develop a gray ring of overcooked, mushy meat under the crust. But if you are following one of the best methods for making steak, the reverse sear, that will cease to be a problem.

The reverse sear was conceived for this exact problem: how do you get a perfectly cooked exterior on your steak without overcooking the inside? The old solution used to be sous-vide, but not everyone has a machine, so this alternative solution was devised. Instead of cooking your steak in a pan or over high heat first and then finishing it in the oven to get the perfect temperature, you reverse the process. Starting in the oven lets the steak come up to temp, and then you can sear so quickly that there is no time for that gray ring to develop.