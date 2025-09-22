15 Best Historic Restaurants To Visit For A Taste Of The Wild West
The United States might be relatively young as countries go, but it offers some seriously fascinating history. Few eras have captured our imaginations like the Wild West, with its rugged frontiers, stark and sweeping landscapes, and notorious lawlessness. Who hasn't dreamed of trading monthly bills, tedious appointments, and everyday responsibilities for a horse, a hat, and the wide open plains?
That world may not exist anymore, but there are still some wonderfully historic bars and restaurants that offer an authentic taste of the Old West. We're talking about establishments that have been around for more than a century and have held onto the cowboy aesthetic. Spots that serve up food that makes you want to order a sippin' whiskey while you sit back and kick off your boots.
So, let's take a look at some of the best places with real roots in America's Wild West, offering not just a meal but an experience. We've scoured the country to find the most highly rated and recommended historic gems, focusing on quality and consistency while keeping one foot firmly planted in the past.
Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings, Nevada
The Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings, Nevada, looks like it was plucked straight out of the lawless frontier and dropped into the 21st century. Serving thirsty customers since 1913, this place holds the title of oldest bar in southern Nevada.
Bullet holes in the Pioneer Saloon's walls tell the story of a card game that turned deadly in 1915, and it's where Clark Gable waited for news from the 1942 plane crash that claimed the life of his wife, Carole Lombard. It's not particularly surprising that some believe the saloon is still haunted by restless spirits — ghosts and Gable have both lent their names to dishes on the no-frills menu. More recently, Pioneer Saloon featured as a location in the video game "Fallout: New Vegas," renamed as the Prospector Saloon. According to visitors, the hearty burgers are delicious, and the cold drinks hit the spot as you sit and take in the mountain views.
(702) 674-6809
310 West Spring St, Goodsprings, NV 89019
The Historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, Wyoming
There are bullet holes in the ceiling of the Occidental Hotel's saloon in Buffalo, Wyoming, too. That's not surprising, given the place's previous reputation. It was the sort of establishment where a single card game could last for days, violence was just a sideways glance or ill-timed comment away, and the likes of President Teddy Roosevelt or Butch Cassidy might have strolled through the doors at any moment.
Founded in 1880, the hotel stood empty through the 1980s and into the 1990s, and was nearly torn down. Luckily, it was fully restored with the goal of faithfully preserving its Wild West landmark status. While visitors might feel like they're stepping back in time, the hotel's rooms feel authentic while being fitted with modern comforts. The venue also hosts regular events, such as bingo and live music nights. Meanwhile, the saloon serves up burgers and steaks, pot pies and flatbread pizza, and — of course — desserts and drinks. The bartenders receive frequent shout-outs for their friendliness and incredible cocktails, the food (which includes vegetarian options) is outstanding, and many say the Occidental Hotel is the highlight of their trip to Wyoming.
(307) 684-0451
10 North Main St, Buffalo, WY 82834
Red Onion Saloon in Skagway, Alaska
It's impossible to talk about the Gold Rush without talking about Alaska, and that brings us to the Red Onion Saloon. Opened in 1898, it's an iconic landmark with a storied past as a bar, restaurant, brothel, and dance hall. Today, the Gold Rush-era building is celebrated for preserving the area's history and hosts walking tours, live music, and dances. Believers in the paranormal might also find something worth visiting for: According to those sensitive to the spirit world, some of the previous residents never left. Some say they've felt cold spots, and others claim to have detected a lingering scent of perfume left by the saloon's resident ghost, a woman known as Lydia.
Visitors love the tours and recommend checking out the museum even if you don't plan on eating there. They enjoy the bar's shots — like the humorously named Reindeer Fart, and have great things to say about the food and service. While the Red Onion can get crowded, there's a good reason for it: The saloon's lively atmosphere makes it a highlight for anyone who takes the time to stop in Skagway during their Alaskan cruise trip.
(907) 983-2222
201 Broadway, Skagway, AK 99840
Huber's in Portland, Oregon
Huber's is the oldest operating restaurant in Portland, Oregon, and has been welcoming customers since W.L. Lightner opened it in 1879. One of his employees was Frank Huber, who became the restaurant's owner by the end of the 1880s. In 1891, Huber hired Jim Louie, the man who would ultimately revolutionize the business. Louie was a Chinese immigrant, and his signature roast turkey recipe quickly became a local favorite.
Check out the customer reviews of Huber's menu today, and you'll see plenty of folks lauding the turkey as perfectly tender and deliciously moist, rivaling even the best Thanksgiving spread. It's all thanks to Louie, whose turkey recipe lives on to this day. It is worth noting the heartbreaking footnote to his story. As important as he was to Portland's culinary scene, anti-Chinese legislation of the time meant Louie's wife and children were never allowed to join him in America. However, when Louie died in 1946, his nephew stepped into his shoes, and Huber's has remained a family-run business ever since.
(503) 228-5686
411 Southwest 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse & Spirits in Hartville, Wyoming
Miners and Stockmen's was once one of many bars in a town that counted nearly 800 residents in its heyday at the turn of the 20th century. Now, it's the last business left standing in Hartville, Wyoming. As of 2025, Hartville had a population of just 65, so you might be wondering how the place is still operating. The historic bar stood empty for a long time before it was bought and turned into a steakhouse that offers a concise menu of the finest Prime USDA Black Angus beef. Today, the fascinating history and gourmet cuisine draw plenty of visitors from states away.
The ribeye is a clear favorite of customers who regularly comment on Miners and Stockmen's stunning location and historical quirks. Depending on when you visit, you might even spot modern-day members of the Pony Express swinging by to pick up the mail. The staff also receives high praise for knowing the menu inside and out, their ability to recommend the perfect drink pairings, and their skill at weaving engaging tales of frontier life.
(307) 836-2008
608 Main St, Hartville, WY 82215
The Snake Pit in Kingston, Idaho
You can probably expect a place with a name like the "Snake Pit" to have some serious stories, especially when it's been serving customers since at least 1879. Some say the name refers to an insulting nickname for the girls who worked there when it was a brothel as well as a bar. Others claim the moniker came about due to a large population of water snakes that lived nearby and would frequently be seen — and sometimes caught — by patrons relieving themselves in the outhouse.
After briefly operating under different names — like The Clark Hotel and the Enaville Resort — in an attempt to appear more respectable, the Snake Pit returned, and it's still serving food and drink to locals and travelers alike. Today, customers report trying prairie oysters here for the first time and loving them. If those aren't your thing, it's worth trying the huckleberries. The blueberry-like fruits are delicious, whether they're in bread pudding, a signature margarita, or a creamy milkshake.
(208) 682-3453
1480 Coeur d'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID 83839
Buckhorn Exchange in Denver, Colorado
Denver's Buckhorn Exchange is full of history ... and stuffed animals. Visitors should be prepared to dine under the watchful eyes of taxidermied animal heads, but those who do venture here will find a place that feels much the same as when it opened back in 1893. The restaurant was originally established by Henry H. Zietz, who was no ordinary restauranteur. At just 12 years old, Zietz became a member of William "Buffalo Bill" Cody's Wild West Show. He even met Chief Sitting Bull, who gave him his lifelong nickname, "Shorty Scout." When the Buckhorn Exchange opened, President Teddy Roosevelt was among its first guests and even enlisted Zietz as his guide and hunting partner.
Take a gander at the menu today, and it's easy to imagine you're sitting at a table with any one of these colorful historical figures. You'll find the deceptively named Rocky Mountain Oysters, grilled duck, and traditional game meats, like elk, buffalo, and alligator. However, longtime customers say that a huge part of the reason they visit is to experience the sense of history and hear stories told by the restaurant's knowledgeable staff.
(303) 534-9505
1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204
Middlegate Station in Fallon, Nevada
There's something surreal about driving through the desolate landscapes of the southwestern U.S. at night — if you haven't experienced it, add it to your bucket list. For those who know what we're talking about, imagine that feeling, but on horseback. That should bring you closer to the origins of Middlegate Station, which first opened in 1860 as a stop on the Pony Express.
Fast forward to the 21st century, and the original vibe has barely changed. There's nothing around for miles, and the ceiling is still covered with dollar bills, pinned there by hopeful gold prospectors on their way to seek their fortune. Why? So that even if they failed, they would always have at least one dollar to their name. There's also some outstanding food to be found at Middlegate Station, making it a must-visit restaurant. However, if you want to tuck into a Monster Burger — reportedly as delicious as it is huge — just make sure you've got enough gas in the tank to make it back to civilization after.
facebook.com/middlegate.station
(775) 423-7134
42500 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV 89406
The Palace Restaurant & Saloon in Prescott, Arizona
First opened in 1877, The Palace Restaurant & Saloon is located in Prescott, Arizona, where legendary lawman Virgil Earp once resided. The rest of the Earp brothers, along with Doc Holliday, were also regular patrons of The Palace before they departed to the infamous Tombstone. However, The Palace isn't exactly the same today as it was back then. The original building burned down in 1900, but, fortunately, the ornate bar was saved from the blaze, and it's still in use at the new site.
However, the Earps' patronage and a destructive blaze are just two small pieces of this iconic location's history. Believers in the paranormal also claim that some of the previous guests still reside there in spirit. Those who visit The Palace say that it's more than just a dining experience. It's practically a museum visit and a history lesson, served with hearty slices of prime rib, delicious burgers, and outstanding pulled pork sandwiches. The bar is also a must-see attraction, and yes — they'll show you where Wyatt Earp sat.
thepalacerestaurantandsaloon.com
(928) 541-1996
120 South Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ 86303
Cattlemen's Steakhouse in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
There are many chain restaurants that use high-quality steak, but if you like your beef with a huge helping of history, it's tough to beat Oklahoma's oldest continuously operating restaurant. Situated in the Stockyards district, Cattlemen's first gained notoriety as the place where livestock traders would go when they brought their herds to sell in Oklahoma City. This iconic restaurant has always had access to premium meats, something that's clearly unchanged given it was inducted into the Steak House Hall of Fame in 2024.
While plenty of customers mention Cattlemen's top-notch steaks, they also highlight the staff's ability to tell fascinating stories about the venue's history. The breakfast buffet offers a wide range of meats, decadent pastries, and classics like biscuits and gravy — perfect if it's too early in the day for a hunk of ribeye. If you've got a sweet tooth, Cattlemen's makes a killer coconut cream pie, too.
(405) 236-0416
1309 S Agnew, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Genoa Bar in Carson Valley, Nevada
There are many historic pubs in the U.S. worth visting, and Genoa Bar is certainly one of them. It's a bit of an oddity, as far as Wild West establishments go, because according to the official history of the place, there were plenty of fights but no deaths. Given that it opened back in 1853, that may seem surprising. However, Genoa Bar was always intended to be a high-class establishment, where men of means could gather over fine food, finer liquors, and even better cigars.
Former guests include the likes of Mark Twain and John Wayne, Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, and President Teddy Roosevelt. Customers say that the incredible collection of historic photos tells a tale of its own and that drinking there is like traveling through time. Today, the Bloody Marys here make it into many customers' lists of best cocktails ever, and as for the food? Not only are the burgers pretty great, but a portion of all sales are donated to local charities.
(775) 782-3870
2282 Main St, Genoa, NV 89411
Cowboy Dinner Tree in Silver Lake, Oregon
While Cowboy Dinner Tree might look like it's been serving cowboys since the 1800s, it's newer than you might think. Back then, the lofty juniper tree served as a marker for traveling cattle ranchers, and eventually a chuckwagon was set up to provide food. The current building, however, was only constructed in 1992.
Cowboy Dinner Tree's menu is extremely limited. For a flat $50 charge, you can choose between a 30-ounce steak or an entire roast chicken, both served with all the trimmings. There's no alcohol, so if you're thirsty, you'll need to choose between homemade pink lemonade, iced tea, or coffee. Reservations are also required, as the kitchen cooks everything to order, and payment is cash-only, no exceptions. Those restrictions may sound off-putting to some, but those who make the pilgrimage to Cowboy Dinner Tree say it's worth the trip. The drinks are tasty, the food is flavorful, and the portion sizes are huge. You're pretty much guaranteed to have leftovers, so it's worth saving some room for dessert.
(541) 576-2426
50962 E Bay Rd, Silver Lake, OR 97638
Hays House in Council Grove, Kansas
America's oldest operating restaurant is the White Horse Tavern in Rhode Island; however, west of the Mississippi River, that title shifts to Hays House. Established in 1857, it was built by Seth Hays, a merchant who arrived in the area to establish trade with the local Native American tribes. The great-grandson of famed American frontiersman Daniel Boone, Hays is also credited with founding the city of Council Grove. Hays House has been central to the community since the beginning and, besides selling food, was also used as a trading post, post office, and barber shop over the years.
The building suffered serious damage due to a kitchen fire in 2011, but a group of Council Grove residents stepped in to purchase the property and fund the significant rebuild. Fortunately, the refurbishment prioritized preserving everything that made Hays House a historic landmark. Now, it's back to serving delicious homestyle cooking, along with signature cocktails and an impressive range of whiskeys. If you visit, be sure to try the restaurant's famed chicken fried steak — a dish so good that some customers even order a second helping to go.
(620) 767-5911
112 West Main St, Council Grove, KS 66846
Legends Steakhouse in Deadwood, South Dakota
The exterior of the Silverado Franklin Hotel is nothing short of majestic, and it doesn't take much imagination to picture some of Deadwood's most colorful characters striding down the street and through the doors. While it's hard to say whether the likes of Calamity Jane or Buffalo Bill Cody ever booked a room at the hotel, it's hosted no shortage of celebrities since opening in 1903. Babe Ruth and John Wayne are counted among Silverado Franklin's previous guests, as is President Teddy Roosevelt, who seemingly visited every bar in America.
Even if you're not planning to stay at the hotel, its restaurant, Legends Steakhouse, is well worth a visit. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the Legends Steakhouse menu deftly adds a modern twist to traditional dishes. Diners can tuck into a delicious elk ribeye while browsing the historic photos that line the walls or try Steak Oscar — a traditional dish with ties to 19th-century Swedish royalty. There's even braised elk gnocchi if you're in the mood for pasta.
silveradofranklin.com/food-drink/legends-steakhouse
(605) 578-3670
709 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Shooting Star Saloon in Huntsville, Utah
Opened in 1879, there's a lot going on at Utah's Shooting Star Saloon. If you happen to stop by, be sure to look up at the ceiling. Covered with thousands of signed banknotes, for years it served as an unofficial guest book. The centerpiece of the decor, however, is likely the mounted head of a 300-pound Saint Bernard — a dog so big they had to use a grizzly bear skull for the taxidermy mold. Nobody can say this bar doesn't have a lot of character.
The Shooting Star Saloon is the kind of place that customers say you have to see in person to truly appreciate. Diners love the homemade burgers and local beers on tap, and offer plenty of praise for the staff. It's also surrounded by stunning scenery, making it a welcome break from the bustle of nearby Salt Lake City and a place where you can kick back and enjoy an incredible slice of Utah history.
facebook.com/ShootingStarSaloon
(801) 745-2002
7350 E 200 S, Huntsville, UT 84317
