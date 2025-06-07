The Fascinating Story Behind The Oldest Operating Restaurant In The US

If being the oldest operating restaurant in the U.S. is only the second most interesting thing about a place, you know you've got some great history on your hands. Among the oldest restaurants in America, many have surprising facts associated with them. For most, it is the clientele that were famous, including founding fathers like George Washington, and other tavern-going heroes of the Revolutionary War. But the oldest operating tavern restaurant in the country, located in Newport, Rhode Island, wasn't just a watering hole with a few well-known fans. It was also a courthouse, a city council chambers, and even the business of an infamous pirate who probably inspired stories about a fictional Madagascan pirate country. Yes you read that right.

The name of the restaurant is the White Horse Tavern, and it has been in operation since 1673. The building the White Horse is in is even older than that, having been constructed as a private residence in 1653. It was later purchased by a man named William Mayes, Sr. and turned into a tavern. In addition to being a pub, the lack of public buildings in the young colonies meant that it also hosted Rhode Island's General Assembly until the 1730s. And it was during that time that ownership passed to William Mayes Jr., a notorious local pirate.