27 Oldest Restaurants Across The United States

Compared to other countries, the United States hasn't been around for all that long. But even so, keeping a restaurant open for all of American history, or at least a big chunk of it, is no small feat. This is especially true in a world where about 80% of new restaurants fail within five years, and 60% of them don't even make it past the first year, as reported by CNBC. In this context, knowing that there are not one, but a whopping 27 restaurants that have stayed open a good 100 years or more, becomes downright impressive.

In honor of these extremely longevous eating establishments, we've put together a list so that you can find them if you're ever in the neighborhood. The list was compiled based on their opening dates — some of which have been open continuously since the beginning, while others have changed hands and seen pauses in activity. In other words, this list is not necessarily a comment on the quality of the food. Nevertheless, when a restaurant can stand the test of time for centuries, it's probably doing something right.