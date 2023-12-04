27 Oldest Restaurants Across The United States
Compared to other countries, the United States hasn't been around for all that long. But even so, keeping a restaurant open for all of American history, or at least a big chunk of it, is no small feat. This is especially true in a world where about 80% of new restaurants fail within five years, and 60% of them don't even make it past the first year, as reported by CNBC. In this context, knowing that there are not one, but a whopping 27 restaurants that have stayed open a good 100 years or more, becomes downright impressive.
In honor of these extremely longevous eating establishments, we've put together a list so that you can find them if you're ever in the neighborhood. The list was compiled based on their opening dates — some of which have been open continuously since the beginning, while others have changed hands and seen pauses in activity. In other words, this list is not necessarily a comment on the quality of the food. Nevertheless, when a restaurant can stand the test of time for centuries, it's probably doing something right.
White Horse Tavern
Diners have been able to enjoy the fine food of the White Horse Tavern since 1673, when the residence, built in 1652, was converted into a restaurant. This establishment holds the distinction of being one the oldest operating restaurants in the U.S., with a few pauses here and there.
The interior, adorned with exposed beams and low ceilings, is reminiscent of the old times, and one can easily imagine it as a meeting place for influential figures of the Revolutionary War. Today, White Horse Tavern offers a menu that posits traditional dishes like beef Wellington, alongside more modern imports like crispy halloumi cheese.
(401) 849-3600
26 Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840
Union Oyster House
Union Oyster House, located in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts is a culinary landmark with a rich history dating back to 1826. Recognized as the oldest continuously-operating restaurant in the U.S., the establishment has welcomed patrons for over two centuries, including presidents Calvin Coolidge and FDR.
Specializing in seafood, particularly its renowned clam chowder and fresh oysters, Union Oyster House offers a menu that pays homage to traditional New England cuisine. To live like in the olden days, try the traditional Boston scrod, which comes with seasoned breadcrumbs.
(617) 227-2750
41 Union St, Boston, MA 02108
The '76 House
By looking at this list of restaurants, you might think that all the founding fathers did was sit around and eat, because The '76 House, along with some other establishments we mention here, was a meeting place for major players in the American Revolutionary War. Although the structure was built in 1668, the restaurant has been open and operating since the 1700s.
Famous for being used to detain a British spy during the war, the restaurant now boasts a cosmopolitan menu that is steeped in loyalty to the birth of our nation, with dishes such as onion soup Lafayette and duckling Hamilton.
(845) 359-5476
110 Main St, Tappan, NY 10983
Fraunces Tavern
Another Revolutionary War-connected restaurant, George Washington chose this establishment to dismiss his troops one final time at the end of the war, adding to the list of Founding Father haunts still up and running today. First opened as the Queen's Head Tavern in 1762, Fraunces Tavern now attracts tourists and bankers from nearby Wall Street — a very different kind of crowd.
Indeed, Fraunces Tavern currently operates as a museum and restaurant, preserving artifacts and memories of its storied past. Patrons can savor a blend of history and contemporary dining, immersing themselves in the enduring spirit of early America.
(212) 968-1776
54 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004
The Tavern
With a name like The Tavern, one would think that this was the very first establishment of that nature in the U.S. And although it is not, it did open back in 1779, so its original owners might be forgiven for thinking so. Indeed, the historical claim of this place has more to do with the Civil War, where it served as a field hospital. Charcoal markings that designated the location of soldiers' beds are still visible on the third floor walls.
As for the menu, it is far and above anything a hospital might serve. Instead, get ready for shrimp cocktail, stuffed mushrooms, and traditional German fare, such as wienerschnitzel.
(276) 628-1118
222 E Main St, Abingdon, VA 24210
Golden Lamb
One of Ohio's longest continually operating businesses, the Golden Lamb first opened in 1803 as a house of public entertainment, according to Ohio Traveler, a term that sounds more racy than it actually is. Famous and ostensibly upstanding patrons included John Quincy Adams and Mark Twain, while one current occupant includes the ghost of Sarah Stubbs, daughter of a long-ago owner.
Today, the establishment features a hotel and restaurant. Ingredients are sourced locally, including from the restaurant's own farm. This is showcased, for example, in the deviled eggs appetizer.
(513) 932-5065
27 S Broadway St, Lebanon, OH 45036
Bell in Hand Tavern
Boston is one of the oldest established cities in the U.S., so it should be no surprise that it still hosts some of the oldest restaurants in the country. One such place is the Bell in Hand Tavern, which opened in 1795.
The old tavern stays relevant in today's world by providing beautiful surroundings steeped in history, while offering an updated menu that includes good, hearty pub grub like burgers and nachos, as well as trendier dishes like burrata and grape crostini and tuna ceviche.
(617) 855-0061
45-55 Union St, Boston, MA 02108
The Green Dragon Tavern
A tavern with the name The Green Dragon sounds like the stuff of legends, and indeed it is. Founded in 1654, it hosted a number of gatherings of American revolutionaries, including the Sons of Liberty and the folks who masterminded the original Boston Tea Party. Indeed, it is said that it is from this very tavern that Paul Revere began his famous ride to warn patriots that the British were coming.
Today its patrons have less lofty purposes — at least that we know of — and tend to flock to this spot for its pints, baskets of onion rings, and live music performances.
(617) 367-0055
11 Marshall St, Boston, MA 02108
Antoine's Restaurant
When a restaurant has been operating for many decades, it's usually safe to assume that it has changed management a few times. This is not the case with Antoine's Restaurant in New Orleans, which might be the country's oldest family-run restaurant. It certainly is old: The place was opened in 1840 by Antoine Alciatore, and his descendants continue to run the place today.
True to family tradition, the restaurant continues to serve authentic New Orleans cuisine, packed with Creole and French influences. One of the more traditional dishes is the oysters Rockefeller, which were invented in 1899 by Antoine's son, Jules.
Antoine's Restaurant
(504) 581-4422
713 St Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130
The Griswold Inn
The original building was erected in 1776, but The Griswold Inn didn't become an eatery until 1806, after which it was called a variety of names until settling on Griswold sometime in the 1870s. Since then it has stood as a historic landmark in Essex, Connecticut, where locals and visitors congregate to take in some history along with their wine.
The historic dining menu includes crab-crusted cod, chicken pot pie, and pulled duck confit. The wine bar is also known for having an excellent selection of beverages, so much so that it has received the Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence for 15 years and counting.
(860) 767-1776
36 Main St, Essex, CT 06426
Old Homestead Steakhouse
Steakhouses never go out of style, and the Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City embodies this spirit to a T. Ever since 1868, it has been operating under the same name and in the same exact space in which it is now. The only things that have changed are the menu and the spaces around it, which have shifted to make way for The High Line park and a massive Google office.
Although this restaurant might not serve the best steaks in New York City, they're still worth a trip, according to New York Magazine, which gives it a "totally fine" rating — high praise, really, in such a competitive landscape.
(212) 242-9040
56 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011
The Horse You Came In On
If you know the origin of the phrase that gave this saloon its name, you might not immediately feel welcome. But it's all just a bit of fun, as The Horse You Came In On Saloon in Baltimore, Maryland has been operating continuously since it first opened in 1775.
Aside from the Philly cheesesteaks and cocktails, people come to this establishment to experience live music, catch a glimpse of the ghost of Edgar Allan Poe, or both. Indeed, the Horse You Came In On is believed to have been one of the last watering holes Poe visited before he died.
(410) 327-8111
1626 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Keens Steakhouse
One of the best steakhouses in New York City is also one of its oldest. Keens Steakhouse was opened as Keens Chophouse by Albert Keen back in 1885, when it was a popular spot for actors circulating through the nearby Herald Square theater district.
After threats of closure in 1978, Keens was revamped and revived by a wealthy investor and his artist wife. Another thing that was revamped was the restaurant's legendary mutton chop, which is still a popular menu item, but that is now made with lamb.
(212) 947-3636
72 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018
Delmonico's
Back in 1837, when Delmonico's opened, New York City was mostly the domain of cafes and taverns. Delmonico's elevated it to the fine dining restaurant scene it is today. Although Delmonico's briefly closed in 1923 during Prohibition, it was soon resurrected.
Today it continues to hold steady as a fine dining establishment, where it offers such refined selections as Royal Ossetra caviar, lobster Newberg, and filet mignon. Although it briefly closed again during the pandemic, it seems that nothing can keep it down, and it has since reopened under the tutelage of executive chef Edward Hong.
(212) 381-1237
56 Beaver St, New York, NY 10004
Old Absinthe House
It figures that an old timey restaurant in New Orleans would feature absinthe in some way. Cue the Old Absinthe House, which opened in 1815 as a saloon and morphed over time, taking on various iterations.
The place specializes in cocktails and especially the absinthe frappe, which was invented here and can be prepared with any of the various absinthes on the menu. That's not the place's only draw — it's one of the last few original establishments left on Bourbon Street, which has been taken over by modern kitsch and consumerism.
(504) 523-3181
240 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70112
Buckhorn Exchange
Buckhorn Exchange, true to its name, is indeed a place where you might go to exchange your buckhorn, or any other type of horn for that matter. The place is chock-full of horned animals hanging from the walls, along with a not insignificant collection of non-horned, taxidermied animals. It is a true hunter's paradise, which has been operating in Denver since 1893.
Not surprisingly, this is also a great place to go for a good steak, particularly if you were looking to go beyond the usual beef cuts. Here you can also find buffalo, elk, and other types of game, including a rattlesnake appetizer.
(303) 534-9505
1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204
The Old Clam House
After a brief closure during the pandemic, The Old Clam House, founded in 1861, was reborn in the hands of new owner Filomena Florese, who reopened the joint in the summer of 2022. As she told SFGate in an interview, "I want to keep everything the way people remembered it," which meant maintaining much of the interior decor and the plentiful clam options on the menu.
Traditional clam dishes offered by this establishment include the cioppino, a fisherman's stew that was invented by Italian-Americans in San Francisco. This one comes with clams, mussels, prawns, calamari, fish filets, and garlic, and you can add half a crab for good measure.
(415) 695-2866
299 Bayshore Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94124
Tadich Grill
The competition within the restaurant industry in San Francisco is intense, so it's always inspiring to hear about another restaurant that has managed to survive through the ages. One such place is the Tadich Grill, which opened in 1849 and is still alive and well in 2023.
Go here for the classic cocktails, fresh food from a menu that is updated daily, and the historic vibe. The restaurant has managed to survive all these years by offering great food and drinks, such as a seafood stew beloved by Anthony Bourdain.
(415) 391-1849
240 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111
Old Ebbitt Grill
Founded in 1856, this is one of Washington D.C.'s oldest dining locations. Although it changed addresses over the years, it maintains its reputation as a king-hoster, if not kingmaker, as the likes of William McKinley, Ulysses S. Grant, Andrew Johnson, Grover Cleveland, Theodore Roosevelt, and Warren Harding have all reportedly graced its threshold once or twice.
Even today, in the grill's current location on 15th Street NW, it is still possible to glimpse many of our capital's decision makers making decisions. Go and eavesdrop while you sample the restaurant's famous oysters or dive into the all-day menu.
(202) 347-4800
675 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Gadsby's Tavern
With a name like Gadsby's, you'd think this tavern was born of the Gilded Age, but in fact, it's much older than that. Opened sometime around 1785, according to the city of Alexandria, this tavern has changed hands a few times, but continues to live on, thanks in part to its ability to adapt and change with the times.
As with many of the East Coast taverns that opened around that time and still stand today, Gadsby's hosted a fair number of notable historical figures, including George and Martha Washington. Today, you can sample the crispy oysters or grilled filet mignon — traditional fare with modern updates.
(703) 548-1288
138 N Royal St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Menger Bar
If you want to catch a glimpse of what San Antonio, Texas looked like in the early days, head to the Menger Hotel and dine at the Menger Bar, where, according to legend, Teddy Roosevelt recruited some of his rough riders for his cavalry in the Spanish-American war.
Menger Bar, the first dining establishment to be built on this property and under this name, was established in 1871, and in 1887 it was updated to resemble the pub inside London's House of Lords. Although the decor and architecture might mimic British grandeur, the menu remains Southwestern, with queso and chips and jalapeno poppers available daily.
(210) 223-4362
204 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205
Huber's
Portland, Oregon is one of the closest cities to the end of the Oregon Trail, so you wouldn't expect it to host one of America's oldest restaurants. Where did they find the time to set it up? Yet, Huber's has existed since 1879 — to the great joy of turkey lovers.
The restaurant specializes in turkey, alongside a few other quirks and specialty cocktails. So, head here for the sliced turkey, turkey drumsticks, or even a smoked turkey and cheese quesadilla.
(503) 228-5686
411 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
McGillin's Old Ale House
When a restaurant's name starts with "old" it better have been there for a while, otherwise it's just a scam. Thankfully, McGillin's Old Ale House is no fraud, as it's been serving Philadelphia residents and illustrious visitors since it first opened in 1860. It has only changed hands once, when it passed from the McGillins to the Spaniak-Mullins family.
The place has survived Prohibition, the Great Depression, and the pandemic, so bring it on. We feel confident in saying you'll be able to stop by for a pint and Irish pub classics, like shepherd's pie, for years to come.
215-735-5562
1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Pirates' House
The Pirates' House opened in 1753 in Savannah, Georgia for seafarers, and quickly became a hub for all sorts of riff-raff. Since then, it has become far more respectable, hosting locals, tourists, and even private events.
Although sailors don't much stop here anymore, the place continues to offer a seafarer menu, with fried calamari, blackened shrimp, and crab cake sandwiches as mainstays. But if pirates are what you're here for, you may be able to catch the ghost of one if you pay attention, as The Pirates' House is considered to be one of the most haunted buildings in Savannah, which is saying a lot.
912-233-5757
20 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401
Katz's Delicatessen
We all know of the historic moment in which Katz Delicatessen appeared in the film "When Harry Met Sally," released in 1898. But the deli itself had already been there for more than 100 years, having been established in 1888.
One of the great things about Katz's is that you can take in a lot more than history here. The food, particularly their famous pastrami sandwich, is still worth a trip across town. Also feast your eyes and your taste buds on the hot dog, complete with mustard and sauerkraut.
212-254-2246
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002
P.J. Clarke's
Americans love burgers, and at no place is this deep sentiment more alive and well than at one of New York City's top burger joints, P.J. Clarke's, which opened in 1884. The restaurant has hosted many famous people, such as musical intelligentsia like Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole.
It continues to serve customers in its original location on 3rd Avenue, as well as two other locations in New York City, one in Philadelphia, and one in Washington D.C. Go for the burgers, but stay for the fresh and expertly-prepared oysters.
212-317-1616
915 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10022
Peter Luger Steak House
Although Peter Luger Steak House has had a bit of a rough time recently, after a famous New York Times food critic gave it a bad review, the restaurant has endured much worse than that in its long history, which dates back to 1887. Originally a restaurant and bowling alley, the latter part was dropped after the first change of management occurred in the 1920s.
Luckily, the steak part of the business endured and evolved, making Peter Luger into one of the best steakhouses in New York. Peter Luger even boasted a Michelin Star at one point.
718-387-7400
178 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211