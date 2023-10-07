New Orleans's Iconic Antoine's Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant In The US

For more than 180 years, Antoine's has been serving fine French-Creole cuisine within the heart of New Orleans's iconic French Quarter — making it the oldest family-run restaurant in the U.S. Dating back to 1840, when a young French chef by the name of Antoine Alciatore set down roots in a location just a block down from the restaurant's current location, there's truly no telling the stories that the walls of Antoine's could tell. However, when walking through the French doors, sitting beside the building's grand columns and archways, and looking up at the vaulted ceiling, you're subtly reminded that, if it were, say, a hundred years ago, you'd be dining among the likes of Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Pope.

Through the Civil War, two World Wars, Prohibition, the Great Depression, and Hurricane Katrina, Antoine's has continuously been guided by the Alciatore family lineage. It was Antoine's son Jules who invented Rockefeller Oysters — one of the greatest culinary creations of all time — in the restaurant's kitchen, and it was Jules' son, Roy Alciatore, who led the restaurant through the nation's most challenging times.

Today, Antoine's is known to be the birthplace of numerous dishes that are widely considered to be emblematic of classic New Orleans cuisine — or, as they like to call it, "Haute Creole." Now, as the family business continues into its fifth generation, Antoine's continues to serve as the standard for authentic NOLA cuisine.