NYC's Historic Fraunces Tavern Restaurant Has Revolutionary War Connections

Though both Boston, Massachusetts, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, claim the title as the birthplace of the American Revolution, there's a street in the Financial District of Manhattan's Lower East Side that may deserve to throw its hat in the ring. Supposedly called Pearl Street for the oysters the indigenous Lenape people once harvested there, this road stretches from Battery Park all the way to the Brooklyn Bridge and has been home to Thomas Edison's first public power plant, Alexander Hamilton's Bank of New York, and Harper's Magazine.

However, before all that could happen, history was being made in a humble tavern on the corner of Pearl Street and Broad. A blend of both yellow and red brick, the Fraunces Tavern is marked with an auspicious metal plaque proclaiming its historical importance. Here, the beginnings of the American Revolution were whispered among a group of Colonialists known as the Sons of Liberty as they dined on classic tavern fare and drank tankards of ale.

Their calculated strike at the Boston Harbor is considered by many to be the beginning of the American Revolution. In fact, Fraunces Tavern was home to one of the final grand moments of the Revolution as well, capped by then-General George Washington. So, what is the full story behind this restaurant's historical legacy?