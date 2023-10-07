Denver's Buckhorn Exchange Restaurant Is Full Of History And Taxidermy

In Colorado's Mile High City, the Buckhorn Exchange restaurant has been feeding hungry mouths and thirsty gullets since 1893. The establishment has since been recognized as a National Historic Landmark, and the red-brick building is now surrounded by some of Denver's more modern, sleek buildings. Tables that welcomed cattlemen, railroadmen, and Indian chiefs (they say Buffalo Bill himself came here) in its early Wild West days, and later, American Presidents including Teddy Roosevelt and Jimmy Carter, as well as Hollywood stars, astronauts, and British royalty, still seat guests today. Yet, as many interesting stories as the walls of this establishment might tell, the unique decorations hold equal appeal.

With hundreds of taxidermy pieces, glass displays of guns and rifles, and black-and-white photos of yesteryear, the Buckhorn Exchange straddles the line between museum and saloon. It all adds to the appeal for those in search of Rocky Mountain oysters, smoked buffalo sausage, juicy steaks, and freshly poured pints, in a unique venue where a glimpse of the days of pioneers, cowboys, and gold and silver miners can be witnessed firsthand.