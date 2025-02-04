The Definitive Guide For Pairing Wine And Steak, According To A Master Sommelier

Pairing food and wine has always been a delicate dance, especially if you're a lover of both, but an expert of neither. That goes double when the food is a premium juicy steak with a premium price tag. If pairing perfection feels a bit intimidating, you're in good company: Most folks leave pairing expertise to professional chefs and acclaimed sommeliers. That's why we reached out to an expert in the field, Gillian Ballance, a master sommelier and educator at Treasury Wine Estates.

With more than two decades at the helm of highly regarded wine programs in America's esteemed restaurants and resorts, Ballance brings a wealth of insight into the conversation about wine, steak, and the magic they make. "Understanding how to pair steak and wine is a great place to begin your wine journey, as it is such a classic pairing," notes Ballance. She quickly dispels some foregone conclusions, such as limiting steak to a red wine companion.

"Generally, red wine pairs best with steak," acknowledges Ballance. "However, if you are partial to white wine, you can select a fuller bodied white when pairing your steak dishes." That's good news for the countless number of oaky, smoky chardonnay fans who also love a good steak. Ballance digs even deeper with another tip for those with white wine proclivities. "The accompanying sauce can help guide your choices, too," she says. "For example, a vinegary, citrus-y Béarnaise can really complement the flavors of full-bodied chardonnay."

