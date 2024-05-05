The Bold Alternative For Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Enthusiasts

Lovers of jammy glasses of Cabernet Sauvignon may appreciate a different kind of pour to diversify their drinking palates during summer cookouts. Carménère can be the easy answer for those who choose full-bodied red wines with notes of fruit and spice. With most bottles hailing from Chile, Carménère is akin to a Merlot in its mouthfeel and body while still delivering hints of berries and the peppery accents that Cab Sauv connoisseurs seek out to sample.

Though Chile has laid claim to Carménère, other countries have planted the grape variety to make wine. Carménère grapes were originally grown in France's Bordeaux region, but halfway through the 19th century insects killed all the Carménère grapevines in Europe and they were considered extinct until plants were rediscovered in Chile. These surviving grapevines also share genetic composition with Cabernet Gernischt, a Chinese red grape, and the grapes can also be called Grande Vidure. With its popularity spreading, the grape can be found beyond Chile, in Italy, France, the U.S., and Australia.