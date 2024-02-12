Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Cabernet sauvignon is the perfect beginner red wine because of its accessibility and approachability — it's not intimidating in taste, and many brands have a cabernet option. Josh Cellars took "beginner" to a new level when it chose cabernet as the first wine ever produced at the company. Started in 2007 by Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars is a tribute from Carr to his father, Josh, who was a veteran, a volunteer firefighter, and a lumberjack. Cabernet was their first wine variety because they wanted a bottle perfect for sharing, and that bottle has since become a staple of their wine offerings.

Josh Cellars's Cabernet Sauvignon is a full-bodied red wine, meaning it's heavy in the mouth — typical of wine with a 13.5% abv — and is riddled with complex flavors and richness. The company carries multiple varieties of Cabernet, from the North Coast bottle that balances hints of cherries, mocha, and hazelnut to the Bourbon Barrel Aged option, robust with notes of cedar, caramel, and bourbon. But the first bottle was a classic cabernet, and the West Coast wine is fruity, juicy, and has notes of more smoky flavors like cinnamon and hazelnut, with a subtle oak that lingers on the back of your tongue. The bottle, which sits in the $10 to $15 price range, was given a 91-point score by Wine Enthusiast in 2019, a score in the excellent range, for being well-balanced and full of pure fruit flavors — qualities that still hold up in 2024.