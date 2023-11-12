Add Cherries To Your Cabernet For A Sensational Wine Experience

As Judy Garland famously noted, "Life is just a bowl of cherries. Don't take it serious." While "serious" might not be quite the word we'd choose, if you take a cue from the classic Manhattan cocktail, a well-placed cherry can make a huge difference in flavor. In the same way that pork chops and pinot noir are a gastronomic match made in heaven, cherries belong in your Cabernet Sauvignon.

As a general rule, the darkness of a fruit should match the darkness of the wine you choose to pair it with. Some wines even list their fruity infusions on the bottle, like Wild Vines Blackberry Merlot or Fresita Sparkling Wine with its dominant strawberry flavor. With this pairing principle in mind, a full-bodied cabernet matches the deep, rich red of cherries. Cabernet is a layered and complex wine, making it a natural complement to a myriad of different foods. The addition of cherries elevates the dark fruits already present in the wine. Cherry-cabernet brownies are already a thing.

To make the most out of the fresh cherry flavor in your wine, make the cherry syrup yourself, or just toss in some fresh fruit. Hitting your vino with a hyper-sweet, artificial store-bought syrup will be doing your cabernet a tremendous disservice. (Does that make us sound like wine snobs? So be it...) We've rounded up some incorporation ideas to help get your boozy brainstorm rolling.