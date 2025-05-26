14 Best Steakhouses In California
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
No matter how skilled you might be in the kitchen, there are just some foods that are better when you're getting them from a restaurant. There's a good chance that you'll agree that steak is one of those things, and there's actually a reason for that. The beef sourced by high-end steakhouses is usually of a better quality than a grocery store's selection, and that's reflected in the end product. That's especially true in a state known for beef production, bringing us to California.
Fun fact: California is home to about 11,000 ranches, and millions of both beef and dairy cattle. No matter where in the state they are, steakhouses have plenty of choices for local sourcing, and they're making the most of it. Then, add in the fact that California is also known for some truly stellar wineries, and all the vegetables and produce that the state's also known for, and you have everything you need for some outstanding steakhouses, all right there.
With that in mind, we looked at some of the state's biggest cities — and some of the not-so-big ones — to see what places locals were recommending for those special dinners, and which steakhouses were on the must-try list for visitors. There are a number of them that are worth scheduling a road trip for, and yes, there are a ton of great steakhouses. Here are the standouts.
The Ranch - Anaheim
The Ranch in Anaheim includes an events center and saloon along with the restaurant, and if you browse the menu, you'll notice there's something else connected to this steakhouse. There's also a footnote that some of the ingredients are sourced from the restaurant's farm, Edwards Ranch Estates. We'd argue that a truly great steakhouse is one where the focus isn't just on steak, but on the whole experience.
That's the case here. The organic farm is in nearby Orange, and as for the steak, customers recommend the cowboy ribeye. Many note that while it's big enough for two people to share, you might want to get your own just so you can have leftovers to take with you. (Steak and eggs and chimichurri for breakfast the next day, anyone?) The staff gets high praise for their ability to explain different cuts of steak, and for having a sommelier who's outstanding at choosing the perfect wine to match both the steak and customer palates. It's no wonder that this place gets a mention in the Michelin Guide.
(714) 817-4200
1025 E. Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA 92805
Animae - San Diego
For anyone who's ever wanted to try A5 wagyu beef, Animae in San Diego is the place to go. It's one of a group of restaurants founded by chef, restaurateur, and TV personality Brian Malarkey, and the general idea is that of an elegant steakhouse with an art deco theme and a menu inspired by Asian cuisines. While you might think of pairing red wine with steak first and foremost, Animae is doing things a little differently and offering a selection of sake.
There's a section of the menu devoted to wagyu, and it includes a dry-aged ribeye as well as several other popular cuts. Customers confirm it's pricey, but that wagyu gets a lot of praise, and the staff does, too, for answering questions and helping out if you're not sure what to order, or what cocktail to go with it. Wagyu fried rice might be a dish that you didn't know you needed to try, but according to the outstanding reviews, it's something that should definitely be on your radar.
(619) 432-1225
969 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 29101
The Hitching Post I and II - Casmalia/Buellton
If you're looking for something with a casual, historic vibe, The Hitching Post is your place. The Casmalia location has been around since 1952, while the second location in Buellton followed in 1986. Steaks are grilled the Old West way, which means that everything's cooked over an open fire fueled by red oak. The wine is mentioned almost as much as the steak, and it makes sense: Buellton owner Frank Ostini is also the co-owner of the Hitching Post Winery.
Not sure which location to visit? The Buellton menu is a little more diverse and a little more modern, but you'll find hand-cut, not-to-be-missed steaks at both. Reviews mention not only the quality of the steaks and the generous portions, but many note that you'll find everything here at a reasonable price, and that's a total win. Those in the know say you should definitely hit the gift shops and pick up some of the restaurants' scratch-made seasoning, and yes, each location has its own mixture. Can't get there in person? You can order online, and fans say that you definitely should.
Multiple locations
Selanne Steak Tavern - Laguna Beach
The Selanne Steak Tavern takes its name from one of the owners, professional hockey legend Teemu Selanne. Selanne retired from the NHL in 2014, and now, he's behind this comfortable-but-chic cross between a steakhouse, a bistro, and a tavern. Menus vary based on the season, and they're simple, straightforward, and according to customers, there's no need for complexity when every dish is a winner.
In addition to ribeyes, filets, and a dry-aged ribeye sourced domestically, there's also Australian wagyu on the menu. Reviews often call out the steaks for being perfectly cooked, perfectly tender, and add that since the atmosphere of this place is so unique, it often feels as though you're visiting a rather well-to-do friend for dinner. There are five different areas in this converted home dating back to 1934, and yes, you might be lucky enough to get a seat outside. Unsurprisingly, you'll have to plan ahead, and you'll need to make reservations.
(949) 715-9881
1464 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Fort Oak - Mission Hills
For those who think there's nothing that goes better with steak than seafood, we have good news: Fort Oak has that, too, and on Oyster Mondays from 4 to 6 p.m., oysters are $1, and the cocktails are on special. Also, if you've ever wondered what it would be like to try a dry-aged hot dog, you can find out here. While some of California's best steakhouses have been around for decades, Fort Oak is a relative newcomer. Opened in 2019 and featuring an inviting central hearth, it's often lauded as one of the best restaurants in the San Diego area.
That's especially true if you like to start your meal with a few plates to share, and in addition to that dry-aged hot dog, there's also ribeye that's been dry-aged for 40 days. That's the real star of the show, and it's the kind of dish that has customers leaving occasionally expletive-filled reviews... in the very best way. Yes, it's pricey, and yes, you should probably play it safe and make reservations, but many say that it's also unforgettable.
(619) 722-3398
1011 Fort Stockton Dr, Mission Hills, CA 92103
Gwen - Los Angeles
Gwen has a butcher shop as well as a restaurant, and when you step through to the dining area, you find yourself looking through into the rooms used for dry-aging meat. Large cuts of steak are ideal for dry-aging, and seeing the process — coupled with the central fire pit — is meant to evoke a sense of closeness with food. The combination of butcher shop and restaurant makes extra sense when you know that this is the restaurant belonging to brothers Luke and Curtis Stone, both initially butchers by trade.
The menu lists not only dishes and descriptions, but also where each item was sourced from. The ribeye and whiskey shortloin are dry-aged for 30 and 21 days, respectively, and yes, it's just as pricey as you might expect. It's the price tag that gets the only real complaints from many customers, but otherwise, many love this Michelin-starred restaurant for the wagyu. Don't skip the charcuterie plate, and you're definitely going to want to make reservations.
(323) 946-7500
6600 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
House of Prime Rib - San Francisco
House of Prime Rib is a little different, because as the name suggests, it's prime rib that takes center stage here. There's a handful of pre-set sizes, it's carved at your table, and that's only after being aged for 21 days. There are plenty of customers who say that if you're in the mood for a giant slab of meat, this is where you need to go — if you happen to be in San Francisco, at least.
There are plenty of reviews from customers who say that it's been a family favorite, as this place opened back in 1949, and it still has that old-school vibe where you know the cocktails are good, the prime rib is great, and those in the kitchen have had decades to get everything down to a science. Customers say that this place has it all, from great service and knowledgeable, skilled staff that make sure every cut is perfect, to high-quality meat, and a timeless consistency. The icing on the cake, as it were, is the spicy horseradish that gets rave reviews as the perfect accompaniment.
(415) 885-4605
1906 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109
Cowboy Star - San Diego
Cowboy Star's menu has all the things that someone might look for if they're really serious about their steak. In addition to some dry-aged cuts, there's also wagyu — American and Japanese — and information on sourcing from family farms. There are regional favorites, seasonal specialties, and customers love the ever-changing menu, unique dishes, and if you like sauces with your steak, there are choices here like creamy or raw horseradish, brandy peppercorn, and chimichurri, which all get rave reviews.
Some customers claim that this place is in the running for not the best steak in California, but in the country. When it comes to customer favorites, the wagyu skirt steak is widely lauded for being so perfectly tender and juicy that no sauce was needed, the filet mignon for being the kind of bite that melts in your mouth, and the dry-aged ribeye for being the perfect illustration of the unique flavors that the dry aging process brings. There is an important footnote, though: Plan on ending the meal with dessert.
(619) 450-5880
640 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
The Musso & Frank Grill - Hollywood
Musso & Frank Grill is a Hollywood landmark that has been serving everyone from the ordinary person to Hollywood's rich and famous since 1919, and it's been in the same location since 1927. (It was initially located next door.) Once the site of an exclusive back room for those that belong to the aforementioned "rich and famous" category, this place is still run by members of the same family that bought it back in '27.
Sites like Tripadvisor regularly rate Musso & Frank Grill as one of the top restaurants in the area, with customers noting that it's not only about the food. Walking in is to be surrounded by more than 100 years of history, and when you add in a perfectly-cooked filet mignon, a thick, juicy ribeye that gets consistently outstanding reviews, and the truffle mac? You should probably get that, too. Also, don't let the history of this place fool you, as it's not as shockingly expensive as some of the places on our list. At the time of this writing, the ribeye is $57.
(323) 467-7788
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
Chi Spacca - Los Angeles
Nancy Silverton has been in the restaurant industry for a long time, and that expertise shows in her Chi Spacca. In a storied career that includes working for Wolfgang Puck, publishing multiple cookbooks (like 2023's "The Cookie That Changed My Life"), and opening a series of restaurants that definitely qualifies her for empire territory, there's Chi Spacca, the Michelin Green Star restaurant opened alongside Joe Bastianich.
Think an old school European feel with a focus on local sourcing and sustainability. Favorites include the Costata Alla Fiorentina, a 36-ounce, family-style steak that customers love, but suggest you might want to go for the half portion if you're planning on trying anything else. There's also an outstanding pepper steak that might not get as much attention, but reviews say that it's absolutely a legitimate and delicious option. Plenty recommend the chef's table or sitting at the bar, noting that this place is all about the atmosphere.
(323) 297-1133
6610 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Ox + Anchor - San Luis Obispo
Ox + Anchor is bringing a lot to the table, and the name of this restaurant is a nod toward how dishes are curated: The idea is that it's an ultra-local experience inspired by the surrounding land, sea, and flavors of local wines. Also, as the name suggests, steaks are a huge part of the menu. Choose from American wagyu, go for the prime sirloin, or select from a few different sizes of ribeye, and customers say that there's no way you're going to regret opting for the filet mignon. Craving something that melts in your mouth, and is perfectly cooked just the way you want it? This, apparently, is where it's at.
The wagyu gets a lot of praise, too, with customers saying that they definitely enjoyed the complimentary sauces, but adding that the steak is so good on its own, it wasn't really necessary. There are a lot of great side dishes that you might add to the perfect steak dinner, but the one that gets some constant shout-outs as ideal is the Yukon Gold puree, made with potatoes, crème fraîche, and chives. Get your own steak, share the sides, and customers report this is a meal to remember.
(805) 234-9968
877 Palm St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Carlitos Gardel Argentine Steakhouse - Los Angeles
Carlitos Gardel Argentine Steakhouse boasts that it's serving up perfection in steak form, and according to the thousands of devoted fans that have taken to sites like Open Table, Tripadvisor, and Yelp, that's a legitimately accurate claim. Add in the kind of romantic atmosphere that's enough to make you wish every night was date night, a 17-page wine list, and a focus on local sourcing and Prime beef, and it's no wonder this place gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide.
Did we mention the live music? Plenty of reviews do, and when it comes time to try to decide what customers recommend, the answer to that is kind of "everything." The filet mignon gets a lot of love, and so does the skirt steak. Interested in the ribeye cap? You're not going to go wrong there, either. While you don't technically need reservations, making them is a good idea, and so is making sure that you order something with the chimichurri glaze.
carlitosgardelargentinesteakhouse.com
(323) 655-0891
7963 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Fia Steak - Santa Monica
This is definitely the sort of place you go for a special occasion, but fortunately, it's also the kind of place that can make any night into a special one. That's according to many of the customers who have headed to Open Table to review this Santa Monica steakhouse, and you're probably going to want to make reservations. Let's put it this way: The menu includes a caviar section, beef tartare, oysters, and all Prime steaks that are clearly labeled as to where they're sourced from. And yes, there's some wagyu on the menu, too.
Fia Steak is the sister restaurant to the only slightly older Fia, and from the moment you walk in, customers report knowing they're in for an experience. Custom stained glass panels add to the chic vibe, and it's only fitting for a restaurant helmed by the Michelin Star Chef Brendan Collins. Not sure what you're going to order? The menu might look a little intimidating, but the staff here gets serious kudos for being approachable, friendly, knowledgeable, and willing to answer any and all questions to guarantee you're going to walk away happy.
(424) 355-5437
2458 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Harris' Restaurant - San Francisco
There's something about the internet that just seems to make people want to disagree with each other, and that makes the thousands and thousands of five-star reviews given to Harris really stand out. It makes sense, though: There are dry-aged steaks on offer here, with an atmosphere that involves live jazz. Think of timeless elegance, the perfect place for an extra-special celebration, and the kind of place you go to on a birthday or anniversary, then immediately start looking forward to repeating next year, and that'll give you an idea of what customers are saying.
As far as the steaks, customers also say there's no way to make a mistake. The porterhouse is lauded for its intense flavor, and that's the porterhouse pictured. If it looks huge, that's because it is — it's a 24-ounce steak. Seafood lovers appreciate the 8-ounce filet mignon with an entire lobster, and the 20-ounce ribeye has a ton of fans, too. That's not even touching on the American wagyu and the Japanese Miyazaki wagyu, and while this is a pricey dinner, it's almost overwhelmingly and nearly unanimously said to be worth every penny.
(415) 673-1888
2100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109
Methodology
Sure, you can take steps to cook a restaurant-quality steak at home, but sometimes, you just want to treat yourself. To find the really standout steakhouses in California, we headed to Reddit to see what locals in cities up and down the state were recommending. Then, we took into account which got mentioned by the Michelin Guide, looked at customer reviews and social media sites, and also took into consideration things like longevity, popularity, and sourcing transparency.