14 Best Steakhouses In California

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter how skilled you might be in the kitchen, there are just some foods that are better when you're getting them from a restaurant. There's a good chance that you'll agree that steak is one of those things, and there's actually a reason for that. The beef sourced by high-end steakhouses is usually of a better quality than a grocery store's selection, and that's reflected in the end product. That's especially true in a state known for beef production, bringing us to California.

Fun fact: California is home to about 11,000 ranches, and millions of both beef and dairy cattle. No matter where in the state they are, steakhouses have plenty of choices for local sourcing, and they're making the most of it. Then, add in the fact that California is also known for some truly stellar wineries, and all the vegetables and produce that the state's also known for, and you have everything you need for some outstanding steakhouses, all right there.

With that in mind, we looked at some of the state's biggest cities — and some of the not-so-big ones — to see what places locals were recommending for those special dinners, and which steakhouses were on the must-try list for visitors. There are a number of them that are worth scheduling a road trip for, and yes, there are a ton of great steakhouses. Here are the standouts.