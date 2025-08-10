Here's Exactly What Dry Aging Does To Beef And Steak

When you order a dry-aged steak at a restaurant, you know that you are in for something special. The meat has a deep flavor and tender texture that just can't be matched by unaged beef. The process of dry aging is a complicated one, so we reached out to Jon Urbana, founder of KOW steaks, for some expert insight.

Urbana explains dry aging like this: "The process allows moisture to evaporate and natural enzymes to break down the muscle, resulting in a steak that's richer, more tender, and packed with umami." You see, when beef is dry aged, it is kept in a tightly controlled environment, with the meat exposed to the air around it, allowing it to essentially start breaking down naturally. There are several processes that occur, each of them altering the meat in its own way, and resulting in a better steak. Or, as Urbana puts it, "Dry aging adds complexity to beef in every way — it deepens the flavor, enhances tenderness, and creates a more refined, almost buttery texture."

Like many of the best culinary techniques, there is a lot of science happening behind the scenes. You might not necessarily need to understand it all in order to cook the best dry aged steak, but more knowledge is never a bad thing in the kitchen. So let's dig into the specifics of those processes a bit.