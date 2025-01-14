Why Caesar Salads Taste So Much Better In Restaurants

The "why does this taste so amazing," question with restaurants drives almost everyone a little mad at some point, no matter how good of a home cook you are, but with things as seemingly simple as a Caesar salad, the question gets that much more vexing. Certainly part of it has to do with the fact restaurants are usually working with fresher, higher-quality ingredients than you are. And the reality is that even the best premade bottled dressing isn't going to compare to dressing that was made fresh. Still, even when you shell out for the good stuff, and make it fresh yourself at home before dressing your salad, you might still not be getting those restaurant-quality results. So we reached out to an expert, Jasper J. Mirabile Jr. the owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant and the host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio, to ask how he makes a great Caesar salad.

Mirabile attributed the flavor of a great restaurant Caesar salad to its fresh in-the-moment preparation, telling us, "It was traditionally prepared tableside and mixed by hand, relying on the Worcestershire sauce to provide depth of flavor rather than mustard." And it's not only being made by hand but also how it was made. Mirabile explained that it is all based around "the seasoned wooden bowl and the artistic ability of mashing the garlic and anchovies into a perfect paste."