The Success Of Homemade Udon Noodles Relies On Reheating

By chilling the noodles after cooking, you're off to a great start by nailing the udon texture. But what about the flavor? That's all in the broth. To make udon that tastes as good as at your favorite Japanese restaurant, you're going to need to leave the boxed broth on the grocery store shelf and seek out a few ingredients to make your own broth.

When done right, homemade broths are much richer and bursting with flavor, compared to store-bought stand-ins that often fall flat on the palate. Dashi is essentially a type of Japanese broth. Umami is its key flavor and you'll need some bonito flakes and kombu to achieve it. These ingredients aren't as easy to come by at the grocery store as boxed mac and cheese, but if you know where to look you'll find them. Seek out specialty grocery stores or Asian markets if they're not at your regular supermarket. Alternatively, order them online.

In Japan, various broths are used, from Sanuki-style udon with a fishy broth, or Kyoto udon with a thicker broth that includes soy sauce and mirin, to the Yamanashi-style dashi broth which is flavored with miso paste. But we're keeping it simple.

Just steep the bonito flakes and kombu in water to create an umami-rich dashi broth that's still light on the tongue. Pair with your perfectly cooked noodles and you've got a top-notch udon bowl at your own dinner table. Time to start slurping.