Michelin-Starred Chef Michael Mina's Best Tips For Cooking Steak

Is there any meal quite as intimidating as the homemade steak dinner? Forget about figuring out which sides to prepare alongside your meat; there's finding the right cut of meat and seasoning it properly — whether with a dry rub or a marinade — and then deciding how you're going to cook it. And what about cooking temperatures? You have your own preference, but if you're cooking for a crowd, you may want to cook each steak to your guest's desired doneness. Cooking steak at home is like solving a puzzle; all the pieces are there, and it's up to you to figure out how to put them all together. Luckily, you're not in this alone.

Chef Michael Mina — restaurateur, cookbook author, and founder of the Mina Group — knows a thing or two about cooking steak. As the owner of over 30 restaurants, including eight locations of famed Bourbon Steak, Mina has been preparing his exotic, primal cuts of beef for diners for over 30 years. As chef Mina celebrates the opening of Bourbon Steak's first New York City location and his first New York City restaurant, we had the chance to talk to him about steak in all its splendor, and what steak cooking tips he recommends for the home cook. If the idea of cooking a steak at home sounds like a hot pan of anxiety, fear not. We've got you covered.