The Must-Know Tip That Will Transform Your Ribeye Cap Steaks

Ribeye is arguably the most popular cut of steak. And it's from this sub-primal cut that you get ribeye cap steak, ribeye's most tender part that borders it like a crescent. Although ribeye cap steak is inherently rich when cooked, there's lingering silver skin along its inner border, which means that if you bite into it you may have to wrestle stubborn debris from between your teeth. Luckily, we have a straightforward tip to resolve this.

Simply unwrap your ribeye cap steaks, unroll them, and trim the silver skin. This tip should help you get rid of the tough band that looks like fat but isn't. Most of ribeye cap steak's fat runs throughout the meat as white marbling and melts into the most succulent texture when you cook it. Silver skin, on the other hand, doesn't give in so easily.

It remains firm and chewy, so a typical 10-minute grill session is enough to tenderize the meat but leaves the tough silver skin intact. Although it can be hard to tell if your ribeye cap steak has silver skin because it comes rolled into a spiral, unrolling it is pretty simple and is the best way to address that rubbery band of cartilage. A sharp knife is all you need to remove it — properly leverage it and you'll have a flawless cut of tender ribeye cap steak that's ready to throw on the grill.