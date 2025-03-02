The Super Simple Seasoning Ree Drummond Elevates Prime Rib With
Some marque ingredients can be intimidating to cook, including prime rib. It's a centerpiece of any festive or celebratory dinner, but because this piece of meat is so expensive, the thought of messing it up keeps it out of the grocery cart. But believe it or not, prime rib is not as scary to make as you think. To start, it's already a tender, rich bite, so no fancy seasonings or marinades are required. When enhancing the flavor of this cut of beef, you want to keep it simple and grab a page out of Ree Drummond's playbook. Per her website, the Pioneer Woman uses a blend of, "...crushed tri-color peppercorns (any peppercorns will do), fresh rosemary, fresh thyme, and lots of salt and garlic."
But when you add this flavor bomb to your prime rib matters. Drummond first cuts her prime rib in half to allow it to cook more evenly. She further explains that both pieces need to be seared before rubbing them down with olive oil and applying your DIY seasoning. This method helps it stick to the meat. Each half of the prime rib should be lightly covered in this herby, garlicky, salt and pepper mixture before popping into the oven.
DIY salt blend
While Ree Drummond calls this seasoning a "salt crust," she notes it isn't the type of salt crust you are going to have to crack open to get to the meat. That type of salt crust is reserved for seafood dishes like salt-crusted branzino. Drummond's salty seasoning mix for her prime rib is much more reserved. It is easy to replicate, and even easier to customize.
Try using Drummond's rub as a base and build from there. If you want to add a smoky element, consider sprinkling in a little paprika. Mustard powder can add a little tangy heat without overwhelming the prime rib, or a touch of cumin will add a warm, earthy element.
You can also build your seasoning mix for your prime rib using your own culinary creativity. If you aren't a fan of rosemary and thyme, using other fresh green herbs that speak to your palate is perfectly acceptable. Making your own spice blends at home gives you total flavor control. But when creating one specific for this beautiful beef, bear in mind that balancing the flavor is key. Remember, the meat is the star and you don't want to overpower it with seasoning choices that don't enjoy being supporting flavors.