The Super Simple Seasoning Ree Drummond Elevates Prime Rib With

Some marque ingredients can be intimidating to cook, including prime rib. It's a centerpiece of any festive or celebratory dinner, but because this piece of meat is so expensive, the thought of messing it up keeps it out of the grocery cart. But believe it or not, prime rib is not as scary to make as you think. To start, it's already a tender, rich bite, so no fancy seasonings or marinades are required. When enhancing the flavor of this cut of beef, you want to keep it simple and grab a page out of Ree Drummond's playbook. Per her website, the Pioneer Woman uses a blend of, "...crushed tri-color peppercorns (any peppercorns will do), fresh rosemary, fresh thyme, and lots of salt and garlic."

But when you add this flavor bomb to your prime rib matters. Drummond first cuts her prime rib in half to allow it to cook more evenly. She further explains that both pieces need to be seared before rubbing them down with olive oil and applying your DIY seasoning. This method helps it stick to the meat. Each half of the prime rib should be lightly covered in this herby, garlicky, salt and pepper mixture before popping into the oven.