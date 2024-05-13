Award-Winning Chef Jean-Pierre's 13 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Prime Rib

Nothing strikes fear in the heart of the home cook more than messing up an expensive cut of meat. Whether it's a porterhouse steak or prime rib roast, no one wants to see a good piece of meat become something not even the dog will touch. From choosing the best cut at the butcher counter to cooking the meat to the right internal temperature, there are a number of steps from beginning to end where something could potentially go wrong.

Prime rib frequently graces the center of the dinner table. The first mistake you want to avoid before serving this up to your family and friends is choosing the wrong cut of meat. It can get confusing when talking about prime rib, and the confusion lies in the name. Prime is not an indicator of location on the cow; it simply means a higher grade of beef. Unfortunately, this higher grade of beef is difficult to find and tends to be pricier. Your butcher or local food store is more apt to offer choice grade standing rib roast.

We spoke with award-winning professional chef, teacher, and television star, Chef Jean-Pierre, to discuss important steps when cooking prime rib. Beginning his chef journey working in a butcher shop, he has dedicated his life to food, authored cookbooks, and taught millions of social media followers how to cook. Learn mistakes to avoid so you, too, can cook prime rib like a chef and impress your friends and family at your next gathering.