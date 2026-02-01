The Hands-Down Best Restaurants For Prime Rib In Every US State
Treating yourself with a trip to a high-end restaurant can be an amazing experience, especially if you opt for a juicy, tender cut of prime rib. While you can definitely make it at home, the truth is that there are a many mistakes you can make when cooking prime rib. This is a dish that is sometimes better left to the professionals.
Experienced chefs who prepare the best prime rib have the cooking process down to a science, and they're typically going to be using high-quality meat. In fact, before you order, you should always ask your waiter about the quality of meat being used. "Prime" indicates the highest level of quality (prime rib doesn't necessarily mean prime grade meat), and you can't go wrong with Angus beef. However, considering that excellent prime rib isn't guaranteed, how do you know which restaurant to choose? Fortunately, we've done the research to find the best places for this decadent beef dish in every state.
We started by creating a shortlist of highly-rated and recommended restaurants in each state, and identified those that offered prime rib as a specialty, or had won awards for their beef dishes. Prime rib had to feature consistently on the regular menu or appear regularly as a daily special. We also looked for restaurants that were celebrated for their atmosphere, service, and consistency. The best of the best were cooking prime rib perfectly every time — here's who came out on top.
Alabama — Tony's Steak Barn
When it comes time to talk about the best steakhouses in Alabama, Tony's Steak Barn is usually part of the conversation. For years, Tony's has been getting rave reviews for its superbly prepared prime rib that satisfies even the most hard-to-please beef connoisseurs, who end up thrilled by the deliciously flavorful marinade that penetrates every bite.
(256) 927-2844
804 Alexis Rd, Centre, AL 35960
Alaska — Club Paris
Longevity says a lot in the restaurant business, and Club Paris has been an Anchorage staple since 1957. Locals love recommending it to out-of-towners, and diners cite this to-die-for dish as a reason this beloved institution has stuck around for so long. Offering both a 10- and 16-ounce prime rib, the preparation is consistently on point — no matter what time of day you order it — and the beef is beautifully tender.
(907) 277-6332
417 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona — Arrowhead Grill
Prime rib gets the Arrowhead Grill treatment every Sunday, when dry-aged beef is slow-roasted and served to customers who have long called it the gold standard that others should aspire to. Tender and flavorful, it's the ideal prime rib for a special occasion, and diners report walking away feeling that it was money well-spent for the incredible meal and experience.
(623) 566-2224
8280 West Union Hills Dr, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arkansas — The Butcher Shop
With a name like The Butcher Shop, you know this place takes prime rib seriously, and it features both 12- and 20-ounce cuts on its menu. Customers have lauded it as the ideal example of what this decadent dish should be, and it's so tender that you could even eat it without a knife. Few other places compare, especially when you factor in the impeccable service and delicious sides, which include twice-baked potatoes and white wine mushrooms.
(501) 312-2748
10825 Hermitage Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211
California — House of Prime Rib
House of Prime Rib is often considered one of the best restaurants in San Francisco, with numerous awards and accolades to prove it. The restaurant serves only the highest quality beef, and the meat is so tender that it melts in your mouth. Hospitality here goes the extra mile, too: the prime rib is cut tableside, and the service feels extraordinary yet intimate. While securing a reservation can be challenging, past visitors assure us that House of Prime Rib lives up to the hype.
(415) 885-4605
1906 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109
Colorado — Shanahan's
Shanahan's is one of the best steakhouses in Denver, and although the herb-crusted prime rib is featured on its regular menu, be aware that availability is limited. If you're fortunate enough to secure a portion, you'll receive a flavorful, ultra-tender cut of beef accompanied by creamy horseradish that truly elevates the dish. Plus, Shanahan's award-winning, 6,000-bottle wine selection guarantees a meal worth celebrating.
(303) 770-7300
5085 South Syracuse St, Denver, CO 80237
Connecticut — Saltbrick Prime
Saltbrick Prime ages its beef using a patented process under carefully controlled conditions before cooking it to perfection. The prime rib — available in 12- and 16-ounce cuts – is a customer favorite. Best enjoyed with accompaniments, like Saltbrick's French onion soup, the beautifully seasoned meat is the highlight of a meal where flavors come together to create something greater than the sum of its parts.
(860) 200-3763
Lockworks Square, 1212 Main St, Branford, CT 06405
Delaware — Walter's Steakhouse
Walter's Steakhouse is a place for people who are serious about their prime rib. Angus beef is aged for 21 days and served in sizes ranging from the 10-ounce "Petite," all the way up to the hefty 34-ounce "Adams" cut. The highly recommended twice-baked potatoes are amazing on the side, while the prime rib itself is seasoned in a way that still allows the natural flavor of the meat to shine. Accompaniments like au jus and au poivre sauce make for a truly elevated experience.
(302) 652-6780
802 N Union St, Wilmington, DE 19805
Florida — Tropical Acres Steakhouse
Tropical Acres has been on the scene since 1949, and it's certainly held onto its old-school vibe. The prime rib is outstanding, and tastes even better served in the restaurant's warm and welcoming atmosphere. You can even enjoy your generous portion of tender beef and extra-spicy horseradish while listening to live piano music for a classy evening out.
(954) 989-2500
2500 Griffin Rd, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33312
Georgia — Highland Tap
You'll often see Highland Tap rated among the best places in Atlanta for steak and martinis, but its prime rib is also fantastic. It's a splurge-worthy meal that ends with reviewers claiming it's the greatest they've ever been served. The prime rib sandwiches are also superb, but Highland Tap's old-school speakeasy vibe is the icing on the cake.
(404) 875-3673
1026 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Hawaii — Haleiwa Joe's
You'll find Haleiwa Joe's in Kaneohe as well as Haleiwa, and customers are quick to call the prime rib here the best they've tasted. It's ultra-tender and comes sporting a deliciously flavorful crust that adds a much-appreciated extra dimension to the delightfully juicy beef. The portions are so large that some customers recommend getting one to share, especially if you're considering dessert afterward. Add in views of a gorgeous botanical garden, the fresh island breeze, and the beautiful sunsets, and it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Multiple locations
Idaho — Pioneer Saloon
The well-aged, perfectly marbled, bone-in prime rib has been a longtime favorite at the Pioneer Saloon, and those in the know recommend ordering a Jim Spud on the side. A specialty of this Idaho time capsule, it's topped with teriyaki-grilled prime rib trimmings, and customers claim it to be the greatest loaded baked potato they've ever had.
(208) 726-3139
320 N Main St, Ketchum, ID 83340
Illinois — Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse
While aged Prime Angus beef is on the menu at all three Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse locations, keep in mind you'll have to wait until after 3 p.m. if you want to try the prime rib. There's also a prime rib French dip that's so good, lunchtime customers have returned to Gibsons for dinner the same day. The star dish itself is consistently outstanding, flavorful, and cooked-to-order, and it's clear the chain takes great pride in its food.
Multiple locations
Indiana — The Fountain Room
If you're of the opinion that prime rib is a high-class dish that should be served with a dash of glamor and elegance, look no further than The Fountain Room in Indianapolis. The well-seasoned, medium-rare prime rib comes out so tender, you could probably ditch your steak knife. However, it's the friendly staff, incredible décor, and welcoming atmosphere that elevate The Fountain Room into regular date-night territory.
(463) 238-3800
830 Massachusetts Ave, Suite 1480, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Iowa — The Big Steer
The Big Steer boasts that it's been serving Iowa's best prime rib since 1984, and diners who visit based on that claim say the restaurant isn't lying. Add-ons like fried prawns, fried onions, and creamy, scratch-made jalapeño sauce have customers raving that their meal was perfection from start to finish. Plenty of reviewers also love the fact that The Big Steer is locally owned.
(515) 967-6933
1715 Adventureland Dr, Altoona IA 50009
Kansas — Red Door Grill
While The Red Door Grill has locations in Missouri, we're giving this one to Kansas, since the first site opened in Leawood back in 2013. And, once you've tried the whiskey-soaked prime rib, you're not going to be fussed about the details. The dish has been a menu staple for years, consistently receiving glowing reviews, and the prime rib French dip sandwich gets serious praise, too. For those who can never have enough options, there are also prime rib egg roll appetizers.
Multiple locations
Kentucky — Merrick Inn
Anyone wanting to try the prime rib at Lexington's Merrick Inn will have to head there on Friday or Saturday, when they'll find an outstanding meal in a beautiful setting fit for a romantic dinner. The prime rib is tender enough to be cut with a butter knife right before it melts in your mouth, and the only regret diners have after stopping here is that they didn't visit sooner.
(859) 269-5417
1074 Merrick Dr, Lexington, KY 40502
Louisiana — Bon Ton Prime Rib
Bon Ton Prime Rib is the latest incarnation of the Bon Ton restaurant brand, which dates all the way back to 1877. Today, diners can expect prime beef cuts aged for 40 days: opt for the 34-ounce, bone-in King Cut of prime rib, and you'll be reminded just how out-of-this-world this dish can be. It's the sort of dish that would be worthy of your last meal, especially when served alongside a portion of garlic oysters or crawfish mac and cheese.
(504) 386-4610
401 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine — Krista's
There's a lot to be said for those small-town places that the locals love, and Krista's fits the bill. While steak and beef aren't the focus of this Cornish hotspot — it offers a little of everything — the herb-crusted prime rib is a clear favorite. It's the dish that has customers traveling from far and wide to try, and when some diners attempt to describe just how good it tastes, they find themselves lost for words.
(207) 625-3600
2 Main St, Cornish, ME 04020
Maryland — The Prime Rib
While the Prime Rib has a Washington D.C. location, we're here to talk about the original spot in Baltimore. It opened in 1965, and the idea was to create a throwback to the atmosphere and hospitality of the 1940s. As the name suggests, the prime rib is top-tier, with customers and local media alike saying the dish is unparalleled. Add in the old-school hospitality and swanky elegance, and you'll leave feeling like you've been treated as royalty.
(410) 539-1804
1101 North Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Massachusetts — SAVR
SAVR opened in 2023, and it's an oceanfront condominium-adjacent sort of restaurant. Serving an extraordinary prime rib was always part of the plan, and customers can back that up. Not only is it a regular menu item, but it's highly recommended, too. Flawlessly cooked, it comes with a touch of grated cheese to add a unique dimension to the horseradish and au jus.
(617) 553-7287
150 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210
Michigan — Crazy Horse Steakhouse and Saloon
This award-winning steakhouse is known for giving to charitable causes, along with its prime rib. Consistency is key here, and the prime rib is always served with just the right amount of marbling, slow-roasted and seasoned with a carefully-crafted blend of spices and seasonings. It's fork-tender, and multiple customers have said as much through the years.
(616) 395-8393
2027 N Park Dr, Holland, MI 49424
Minnesota — Jax Cafe
Jax Cafe has been a special occasion kind of place since 1933, and it's still serving an outstanding prime rib dinner, as well as a mushroom- and onion-topped prime rib sandwich on pumpernickel. Melt-in-your-mouth meat and flavorful au jus make for a delicious full meal or what customers call the best sandwich you could ever hope to experience, full stop.
(612) 789-7297
1928 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Mississippi — The Rustler
Head to The Rustler in Meridian for an 18-ounce prime rib and you won't be disappointed. Perfectly tender and with flawless flavor in every morsel, it's lauded as a meal fit for royalty — particularly when sautéed mushrooms are added. If only one person at the table orders it, there's bound to be a little jealousy, and the mushroom-flavored sauce? Divine.
(601) 693-6499
5915 Old Highway 80 W, Meridian, MS 39307
Missouri — Twisted Tree Steakhouse
Opt for either the 12- or 20-ounce prime rib here, and you'll receive a piece of meat that's been carefully aged and cut by the restaurant's master butcher. It's the place to go when the prime rib craving hits, and you might also find options like prime rib sliders or a prime rib melt. Thick-and-salty dips are an ideal accompaniment, and customers say the meat is served with tender perfection consistently.
(314) 394-3366
10701 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63127
Montana — Stacey's Old Faithful Bar & Steakhouse
Stacey's Old Faithful has been a lot of things since it opened in 1937, including a bar, rodeo circuit hotspot, and finally, a steakhouse. Beef sourced from the surrounding areas gets turned into prime rib dinners and open-faced sandwiches served on Texas toast, with the flavorful horseradish a must. A heavily-seasoned crust has helped keep the prime rib rave-worthy for years, and it's easy to see why it's a local favorite.
(406) 763-4425
300 Mill St, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730
Nebraska — The Speakeasy
The Speakeasy is a super cool place, and that just starts with the fact that it's in a ghost town. Seriously! It brings in a crowd from all over, and it's worth the drive — particularly when the cherry-smoked prime rib is on the menu. The black pepper crust, sprinkling of thyme, and ultra-tender, delightfully smoky meat mean it's an experience to be savored.
(308) 995-4757
72993 S Rd, Sacramento, NE 68949
Nevada — The Golden Steer
The Golden Steer has been a Las Vegas mainstay since 1958, and it's also well-known as being Frank Sinatra's favorite steakhouse. It takes prime rib seriously, from the off-menu, extra-large Dean's Cut to the fact that it's guaranteed to be perfectly cooked-to-order every time. Caesar salad served tableside is a much-appreciated touch, but be sure to make reservations far in advance.
(702) 384-4470
308 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
New Hampshire — Buckley's Great Steaks
This award-winning restaurant prides itself on serving aged, specially-selected, grain-fed beef, and that includes the prime rib. There's the standard slow-roasted variant, and a pan-blackened prime rib that's flavorful and delectably juicy. The hollandaise it's served with is top-tier, and the cooked-to-request prime rib is only elevated by fun cocktails and an admirable whiskey selection.
(603) 424-0995
438 Daniel Webster Highway, Route 3, Merrimack, NH 03054
New Jersey — The Pub
There's a bit of everything at The Pub, which has been a New Jersey mainstay since the early '50s. The restaurant's offerings include prime rib, cut into hearty, generous portions and served with gravy and a baked Yorkshire puff. It's the kind of meal that customers have been enthusiastically recommending for years. Add in creamy horseradish and a salad bar with touches like homemade dressings, and it's a total win.
(856) 665-6440
7600 Kaighns Ave, Pennsauken Township, NJ 08109
New Mexico — Monte Carlo Steak House and Liquor Store
Yes, you'll have to walk through a liquor store to get to the restaurant section of this Albuquerque favorite, and you'll often hear entire conversations about what makes the steak here so good. Known for having its own butcher, there's also an outstanding prime rib — but you'll need to get there early. It comes with a hearty helping of horseradish and is generously portioned with sides — like the baked potato — that are just as tasty.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063747482461
(505) 836-9886
3916 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
New York — Keens
Predictable? Perhaps, but this has been a NYC staple since 1885 for a reason. Keens has a legendary mutton chop, but it also serves prime rib that provokes people to envy every time photos get posted to social media. The in-house aged USDA Prime beef surprises when it lives up to the reputation that precedes it. Succulent and flavorful, it's worth the splurge.
(212) 947-3636
72 West 36th St, New York, NY 10018
North Carolina — Coinjock Marina Restaurant
What's better than a restaurant known for serving a massive, delicious, 32-ounce prime rib? One where you can dine surrounded by waterfront views, and you'll find it all at Coinjock Marina. Here, you'll find ultra-thick pieces of prime rib that stay incredibly tender all the way through. The prime rib is elevated by au jus that wades into best-ever territory, and the seafood is just as good.
(252) 453-3271
321 Waterlily Rd, Coinjock, NC 27923
North Dakota — Burly's Roughrider Bar & Steakhouse
Burly's has won plenty of recognition for its outstanding steaks, and every Friday and Saturday, smoked prime rib gets added to the menu after 4 p.m. Served with a rosemary rub and roasted garlic topping, it's good without the horseradish and elevated above and beyond with it. Some say it's the best ever — and it's been that way for years.
(701) 575-4129
125 Main St N, Belfield, ND 58622
Ohio — The Whitehouse Inn
There's some serious prime rib action going on at The Whitehouse Inn, from the 6-to-8-ounce to the 32-ounce Presidential cuts. There's also smothered prime rib covered with onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella, as well as the Black & Bleu. That's been a customer favorite for years: With melty bleu cheese and au jus, it's definitely on the recommended list. Make reservations, and if you like it more on the well-cooked side, don't worry — it'll still be delightfully tender.
(419) 877-1180
10835 Waterville St, Whitehouse, OH 43571
Oklahoma — Cattlemen's Steakhouse
Cattlemen's Steakhouse is just three years younger than the state of Oklahoma, and the prime rib on the menu from Thursday to Saturday is worthy of being the state's finest. Customers love the medium-rare prime rib finished on the grill, and it's flavorful without fail — especially with the horseradish. When you throw in affordability and ambiance, it's a favorite evening out.
(405) 236-0416
1309 S Agnew, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Oregon— RingSide Steakhouse
This World War II-era mainstay announced a menu revamp in 2025, but assured fans that prime rib Mondays weren't going anywhere. The special comes with horseradish and a Yorkshire pudding, as well as a crème brȗlée for dessert. That's all a win, and so is the mixed salad, while the meat itself is generously portioned, with just the right amount of fat. And that horseradish? Freshly-grated.
(503) 223-1513
2165 W Burnside, Portland, OR 97210
Pennsylvania — Rittenhouse Grill
The Rittenhouse Grill considers prime rib a specialty, so much so that it's officially called the Rittenhouse Cut. You can also opt for a double, bone-in cut, and customers confirm the prime rib is just as butter-tender as a thinner piece. Add in wine selected to pair wonderfully with the meat, attentive service, and live music, and it's an all-around much-lauded experience.
(215) 772-1701
1701 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rhode Island — The Nordic
The Nordic has one of the best luxury buffets in the U.S., and there's a lot going on here. Still, many report that the prime rib station is the place that they keep returning to, as it offers generous portions of tender, juicy prime rib. The au jus is delicious, and when you can add things like garlic mushrooms, snow crab legs, and steamed lobster, how can you go wrong? (Only by going in the winter, as the Nordic closes for the season.)
(401) 783-4515
178 Nordic Trail, Charlestown, RI 02813
South Carolina — Carolina Roadhouse
There's a bit of everything on the menu at Myrtle Beach's Carolina Steakhouse, and prime rib shows up after 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It's firmly in best-ever territory for many, who add that it's only elevated by salads with house-made dressings and sides like creamed spinach and loaded baked potatoes. Get the prime rib blackened and seared for a special treat, and don't skip the freshly-baked croissants.
(843) 497-9911
4617 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
South Dakota — Myril Arch's Cattleman's Club Steakhouse
Myril Arch's Cattleman's Club Steakhouse has locations in Pierre and Mitchell, and touts its prime rib as famous. Cuts range from the 10-ounce to the 24-ounce, but customers say you're likely to get a bigger portion than what you order. Sauce that's heavy on the horseradish is a must-have, and don't worry, no matter how thick it is, it'll be tender throughout. It's so good that it's all some regulars get, and those in the know opt to add shrimp.
Multiple locations
Tennessee — Sperry's
Sperry's has been the place to go since the 1970s, and the fact that it's pretty much the same as it's always been implies it's doing something right. Prime rib is the house special, and it's consistently cooked to order and unbelievably tender. Newcomers should also know that the creamed spinach comes highly recommended. Beverage pairings work flawlessly to make prime rib the star, and the house wines are delicious.
Multiple locations
Texas — Bartlett's
The prime rib at Bartlett's comes with a rosemary salt crust, but locals know the prime rib sandwich is where it's really at. The restaurant's highest-quality prime rib, which is served on delicious bread with a made-to-order au jus, gets rave reviews for being worth the price tag, and altogether, it's lauded as one of the best sandwiches you could hope to have.
(512) 451-7333
2408 West Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78757
Utah — Maddox Ranch House
This restaurant's prime rib is roasted with pepper and served with house-made au jus, and you can — and should — start with shrimp cocktail at this old-school favorite. Prime rib here is some serious comfort food, always consistently outstanding, and some note that if you're the one at the table who didn't get it, there'll be regrets. (Don't skip the horseradish sauce!)
(435) 723-8545
1900 S Hwy 89, Perry, UT 84302
Vermont — Fire and Ice
Fire and Ice prides itself on prime rib served right out of the oven, warmed in au jus, and grilled. Some suggest the 22-ounce Admiral's Cut for a generous taste of the prime rib that's been called the best in the area for years. Even those who order prime rib takeout say it's just as tender and juicy as it is going right from the oven to the plate.
(802) 388-7166
26 Seymour St, Middlebury, VT 05753
Virginia — Kilroy's
Kilroy's has been around since 1981, and continues to serve an outstanding prime rib. Opt for the standard — which gets lauded as having a well-balanced au jus that complements the meat instead of overpowering natural flavors — or the Cajun-style, and you'll be pleased. Available from Wednesday to Sunday, it's finished to customer specifications, and surprises even the most doubtful and discerning of customers.
(703) 321-7733
5250 A Port Royal Rd, Springfield, VA 22151
Washington — Palisade
It's an herb-crusted prime rib that's on the dinner menu at Palisade, but if the craving hits earlier, there's also a shaved prime rib sandwich served on a potato baguette with grilled onions, arugula, provolone, and a smear of horseradish crème fraȋche. Sounds delicious? Plenty say it is, with the tenderest meat imaginable. Rave reviews have been rolling in for years, also celebrating the quality of the salads and — of course — the views over the marina.
(206) 285-5865
2601 W Marina Place, Seattle, WA 98199
West Virginia — Hale House
Hale House is one of the best speakeasy-style bars in the country, and from Wednesday to Saturday, there's also prime rib on offer. It's perfectly cooked every time, and those in the know recommend asking for the balsamic reduction on the side as a brilliant dip. This one also gets serious points for being accompanied by a vast selection of cocktails, wines, spirits, and both rare and local bourbons.
(304) 346-8161
212 Hale St, Charleston, WV 25301
Wisconsin — Bob & Geri's Black Otter Supper Club
Do you really love prime rib? This might be the place for you: The smallest size on the menu is the 32-ounce Queen Cut (pictured), and it goes all the way up to the four-bone, 160-ounce Extreme Cut. Yes, that's a 10-pound piece of prime rib, and these massive cuts have been served for years. Quality is just as extreme, with customers raving about how it's only ultra-tender, juicy meat on offer, wonderfully seasoned, flavorful, and more than it's hyped up to be.
(920) 779-6975
503 South Nash St, Hortonville, WI 54944
Wyoming — Silver Fox Steakhouse
Opt to get your prime rib oven-roasted or blackened at the Silver Fox Steakhouse in Casper, and you're not going to go wrong: Even the blackened prime rib has earned this place some serious fans. Go for blackened rare, and you'll be following in the footsteps of customers who say this is as prime rib was intended to be experienced, with tender meat, above-and-beyond flavor. Don't skip the bacon knots.
(307) 235-3000
3422 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604
Methodology
Prime rib is a pretty straightforward dish, but there are a number of tips and tricks for getting prime rib right every time. The pros know them all, but who's doing it the best? In order to come up with our list, we started by finding restaurants that had won awards and accolades for the prime rib and were widely known for this dish in particular.
To be called the best, we looked for those with a consistent track record of getting prime rib right on every plate. That meant being cooked to order, being tender, juicy, easy-to-cut, and flavorful in a way that wasn't overpowered by seasonings and rubs. We also looked for great options for wine pairings and cocktails, highly-praised sides and salads, and different prime rib options such as sizes, crusts, and finishing methods.