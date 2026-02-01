The Hands-Down Best Restaurants For Prime Rib In Every US State

Treating yourself with a trip to a high-end restaurant can be an amazing experience, especially if you opt for a juicy, tender cut of prime rib. While you can definitely make it at home, the truth is that there are a many mistakes you can make when cooking prime rib. This is a dish that is sometimes better left to the professionals.

Experienced chefs who prepare the best prime rib have the cooking process down to a science, and they're typically going to be using high-quality meat. In fact, before you order, you should always ask your waiter about the quality of meat being used. "Prime" indicates the highest level of quality (prime rib doesn't necessarily mean prime grade meat), and you can't go wrong with Angus beef. However, considering that excellent prime rib isn't guaranteed, how do you know which restaurant to choose? Fortunately, we've done the research to find the best places for this decadent beef dish in every state.

We started by creating a shortlist of highly-rated and recommended restaurants in each state, and identified those that offered prime rib as a specialty, or had won awards for their beef dishes. Prime rib had to feature consistently on the regular menu or appear regularly as a daily special. We also looked for restaurants that were celebrated for their atmosphere, service, and consistency. The best of the best were cooking prime rib perfectly every time — here's who came out on top.