The Best Speakeasy Bar In Every State

Speakeasies have an enduring appeal despite the fact that Prohibition is long since defunct. There's something titillating about the idea of drinking in a secret, illicit environment, perhaps out of a teacup to hide the fact that you're drinking alcohol at all. Between whispered passwords, elaborate ruses, and hidden entrances behind bookshelves or phone booths, these venues tap into a collective yearning for escapism.

But true speakeasies are, indeed, a thing of the past. They first emerged during the Prohibition era of the 1920s and '30s — when the government outlawed the sale of alcohol — to allow patrons to continue to drink under the noses of authorities. Since Prohibition is over, none of the speakeasies mentioned below are true speakeasies. Rather, they are bars with a speakeasy theme, meaning that they are somehow hidden from view (though profusely advertised) and tap into the typical aesthetic of dim lighting and vintage décor that evoke a bygone era. We've compiled a list of every state's best speakeasy by consulting professional reviews, local media reports, and online reviews. We endeavored to select the best speakeasies in each state by determining which bars had the most accolades in professional reviews, then by seeing which ones of those had the highest score in online reviews.