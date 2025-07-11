The Best Speakeasy Bar In Every State
Speakeasies have an enduring appeal despite the fact that Prohibition is long since defunct. There's something titillating about the idea of drinking in a secret, illicit environment, perhaps out of a teacup to hide the fact that you're drinking alcohol at all. Between whispered passwords, elaborate ruses, and hidden entrances behind bookshelves or phone booths, these venues tap into a collective yearning for escapism.
But true speakeasies are, indeed, a thing of the past. They first emerged during the Prohibition era of the 1920s and '30s — when the government outlawed the sale of alcohol — to allow patrons to continue to drink under the noses of authorities. Since Prohibition is over, none of the speakeasies mentioned below are true speakeasies. Rather, they are bars with a speakeasy theme, meaning that they are somehow hidden from view (though profusely advertised) and tap into the typical aesthetic of dim lighting and vintage décor that evoke a bygone era. We've compiled a list of every state's best speakeasy by consulting professional reviews, local media reports, and online reviews. We endeavored to select the best speakeasies in each state by determining which bars had the most accolades in professional reviews, then by seeing which ones of those had the highest score in online reviews.
Alabama: The Haberdasher
True speakeasies of the past may not have had great food or cocktails — any booze at all would do. But nowadays, the situation is quite different, as exemplified by the menu at The Haberdasher in Mobile. Dim lighting accompanies an extensive list of old fashioned varieties, while tasty small plates like Parmesan fries complete the gourmet element of this charming spot. Indeed, the food is one of the top draws among locals.
(251) 436-0989
113 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602
Alaska: Williwaw Social
The speakeasy portion of this multi-purpose venue in Anchorage is on the second floor and once required a password and phone to enter. Alas, the pandemic has taken that whimsy away from us, but the speakeasy itself is still worth a visit. Enjoy the signature craft cocktails, including the black walnut sour, made with rye, meringue, and black walnut bitters, and relax in the laid-back atmosphere that makes this place so popular.
(907) 868-2000
609 F St, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: The White Rabbit
If you're looking for a speakeasy with all the trappings, The White Rabbit in Gilbert is worth a try. First, sign up for the newsletter to receive the entry password, which changes every month. After that, you'll have to find the secret entrance (hint: the door handle is a white rabbit) before you can enjoy the delicious cocktails that make this place a top speakeasy.
(480) 930-9580
207 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Arkansas: George's Little Rock
The speakeasy inside the restaurant George's Little Rock is nicknamed Barnaby, after an inside joke shared by the restaurant's founders. No secret password is required, but this is the type of place you can only get into if you already know where it is. Manage that, and you'll get full access to the restaurant's dinner menu and a well-stocked bar, both elements that make this bar popular.
(501) 353-2239
5510 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72207
California: Bourbon and Branch
Although real speakeasies are dead, the locations that once hosted them are very much alive, especially at Bourbon and Branch, one of the most unique speakeasies in the world, which is likely what lies behind the strength of its appeal as a top speakeasy. Situated within a former speakeasy locale in the Tenderloin, it boasts a secret library room and another, even more secret speakeasy within it, called the Wilson.
(415) 346-1735
501 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Colorado: Williams and Graham
Bookcases make for excellent secret doors, and Williams and Graham, a speakeasy-style bar in Denver, is proof. Inside, you will find a long list of creatively named cocktails that are just as thoughtfully crafted. Try the Breakfast in the Graveyard, made with vodka, marjoram, and cardamaro, or the It's Greek to Me, made with Aquavit and confit garlic with exceptional precision by the staff, which has been widely commended for providing excellent service.
(303) 997-8886
3160 Tejon St, Denver, CO 80211
Connecticut: 1928 Cocktail Club
One would think there would be an incompatibility between the speakeasy subterfuge of the 1920s and social media, yet you must check an Instagram page to find the passwords for this speakeasy-style bar in Branford. The crack cocktail menu changes frequently, but a recent star was the Springtime in Japan, made with orange bitters, vodka, yuzu, green tea, and lychee. Friendly staff tops off the whole experience, contributing to making this a top-notch bar.
(203) 530-1600
1016-1018 Main St, Branford, CT 06405
Delaware: C.R. Hummingbird to Mars
This outlandish name is rooted in a quote by a Texas senator who in 1930, brazenly declared that a hummingbird was more likely to fly to Mars than for the 18th amendment to be repealed. Head upstairs at the Catherine Rooney's Irish Pub in Wilmington to learn how wrong he was. The combination of great drinks, great service, and an authentic speakeasy atmosphere makes this bar one of the best speakeasies in the state.
(302) 407-5971
W 16th St, 1616 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: Mezcalista
Top off a hearty meal at Como Como in Miami Beach with a few drinks at the speakeasy that is carefully hidden behind it. As you might imagine, this bar comes with a healthy stock of mezcals, which you can sip and enjoy on their own or as part of a crafted cocktail. This characteristic, coupled with the elegant decor, make Mezcalista the best speakeasy in Florida.
(305) 600-4292
921 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Georgia: 12 Cocktail Bar
Ponce City Market in Atlanta might be well known, but this speakeasy, located within the building, is a little harder to find. Try one of the signature cocktails, such as the Chartreuse Swizzle, with yellow Chartreuse, rum, pineapple, and orange, or go for a classic, all while enjoying the beautiful views that make this speakeasy so precious.
(404) 919-6970
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Hawaii: Green Lady Cocktail Room
Sipping cocktails on the beach is not the only thing you can do in Hawaii. You can also sip cocktails inside a dimly lit, atmospheric speakeasy inside the White Sands Hotel in Honolulu. Get there by asking for Room 8 or slip in through a door in the bamboo-covered wall by the hotel entryway. Between the talented bartenders and the ample outdoor seating, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better speakeasy than this in Hawaii.
(808) 475-6864
431 Nohonani St, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Craft Lounge
This cocktail bar boasts two locations in Idaho, one in Caldwell and one in Nampa, with the latter being more speakeasy-like. And true to speakeasy form, to enter the Nampa location, you will have to go through a door labeled Janitor's Closet. As for the cocktails, expect trendy and enticing ingredients like yuzu, blackberry, and pomegranate alongside more traditional drinks. The use of top-notch ingredients in their cocktails, such as their own homemade syrups, places this bar a cut above the rest.
Multiple locations in Idaho
Illinois: The Office
The Alinea Group is known for its excellent food and mixology, so it's no accident that in addition to its acclaimed restaurant, Alinea, it also runs two outstanding bars. One is The Aviary, and the other, just below that, is the speakeasy-like The Office, which focuses on rare spirits, such as vintage bottles from the 1960s. The quality of the cocktails and the cozy atmosphere are the main draws.
(312) 226-0868
955 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: The Vault Indy
Instagram seems to hold all the secrets these days, especially when it comes to speakeasies. That is the case with The Vault Indy, at least, a bar in Indianapolis that posts its four-digit entrance code on Instagram. Also on Instagram are the sneak peeks of some of its most exciting craft cocktails. Great drinks, combined with the fun puzzle one must solve to get in, make this Indiana's greatest speakeasy.
(317) 313-3158
1542 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Iowa: Good News, Darling
This dimly lit space in Des Moines has an intimate, living room feel, but its cocktails are anything but pedestrian. The Smash is made with nothing less than bourbon, peach cider, blackberry, lemon, eucalyptus, birch, anise, mint -– not ingredients you see every day — and there is even a pesto cocktail with gin, pine nuts, lemon, basil oil, and actual pesto. Locals rave about the quality of the cocktails here.
(515) 369-2296
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: 324 Speakeasy
The password of the week may not be hard to find at this speakeasy in Manhattan (it's on the website), but the very fact that it exists makes this bar an attractive spot for anyone wanting to pretend they are in a genuine 1920s speakeasy. The menu is just as exciting, with a slew of cocktails with fun names like Dulce & Banana. Google reviewers especially love the secretive and intimate ambiance.
(785) 324-2840
324 Houston St, Manhattan, KS 66502
Kentucky: Hell or High Water Bar
This spot in Louisville sports some real speakeasy vibes thanks to its dim lighting, two-story library, and hard-to-find entrance off Whiskey alley. Because this is Kentucky, or maybe just because, the menu boasts a long list of bourbons, but there are also plenty of other spirits to choose from if whiskey is not your thing. Google reviewers especially like this spot because it gets the speakeasy vibe just right.
(502) 587-3057
112 W Washington St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Double Dealer
The whole city of New Orleans feels like a speakeasy, so it's no surprise that the city is bursting with such establishments. One is Double Dealer, located beneath the Orpheum Theater and accessed through a backstage hallway. Back in the day, the theater used the space to store ice to cool the building. Now, the ice just goes in the cocktails, which together with the live music, make this spot the best speakeasy in Louisiana.
(504) 300-0212
129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA 70112
Maine: Bramhall
Since Prohibition is long gone, the key to setting up the ideal speakeasy is to hark back to times gone by. Bramhall, in Portland, does this expertly. The bar is downstairs in an old brick building, the decor is punctuated with lit candles and antique stained glass, and many of the cocktails are as old fashioned as it gets. This place gets high marks because it has it all: great food, great cocktails, and even good beer.
(207) 805-1978
769 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102
Maryland: Order of the Ace
This Baltimore speakeasy is not hidden and does not require a password. But it makes up for the lack of smoke and mirrors with a hint of cloak and dagger, giving off some real secret society vibes. Indeed, one of the cocktails on the menu is called Skull and Bones, and it's made with rum, Amaro Ciociaro, and eucalyptus. Patrons enjoy these and other cocktails as well as the live jazz.
(443) 688-9488
720 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Massachusetts: Next Door
Not many speakeasies can also claim to be raw bars, which makes Next Door, a speakeasy and raw bar, unique. Between the excellent cocktails and the presence of caviar on the menu, this bar exudes luxury and takes up a place as one of the most rarefied bars in Boston, making it the top contender for best speakeasy in the city.
(617) 362-7663
103 Porter St, Boston, MA 02128
Michigan: Bad Luck Bar
Part of the charm of this place, which helps make it the best speakeasy in Michigan, is the challenge of finding the entrance (hint, it's located behind a door with a snake and a red window). As for the rest, expect excellent craft cocktails made by talented mixologists.
(313) 657-9177
1218 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226
Minnesota: Young Joni's Back Bar
The restaurant that conceals this speakeasy was named by Eater as one of the best restaurants in America, so it's no surprise that the bar hidden behind it has also received top accolades. Most notably, the cocktails at Young Joni's Back Bar are excellent and ever-changing, so that every time you go back you're likely to find something new on the menu.
(612) 345-5719
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mississippi: The Guest Room
This speakeasy in Starkville offers us great cocktails and a generous selection of bourbon, but its atmosphere might be what clinches its spot as the best speakeasy in the state. As owner Ty Thames told Garden and Gun, "The wood used throughout the space, the copper bar, and the dim lighting all lead to a warm comfort for our guests."
(662) 324-8422
100 E Main St, Starkville, MS 39759
Missouri: The Thaxton
The building in which The Thaxton resides was finished in 1925, right before the advent of Prohibition, helping to give this speakeasy an authentic vibe, complete with Art Deco touches. These elements help make The Thaxton the top speakeasy in Missouri, along with the establishment's Prohibition Thursdays, which feature live music and swing dancing.
1009 Olive St, St. Louis, MO 63101
Montana: Josephine's Speakeasy
The strength of this charming speakeasy comes from its partnership with nearby Glacier Distilling, which provides the establishment with top-notch spirits, especially small-batch whiskeys. People also rave about the food at the speakeasy and the bar and kitchen located on the same premises.
(406) 300-4755
10245 Hwy 2 E, Coram, MT 59913
Nebraska: Wicked Rabbit
The speakeasy vibe starts with the means of entry, which involves pulling on a bottle with a rabbit on its label to open the door, and ends with the dimly lit environment. In between, you will find some of the best cocktails in the state, which is what landed this speakeasy on this list.
1508 Harney St, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: Ghost Donkey
If you like great cocktails, especially cocktails made with tequila or mezcal, you will likely agree that this is the best speakeasy in Nevada. Not only will you find them in the usual agave-based cocktails, but also in classic drinks that might not call for this spirit, and to great effect.
cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/ghost-donkey.html
(702) 698-7000
The Cosmopolitan of, Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 2, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Sole's
This place is renowned throughout Keene for having excellent craft cocktails and delicious food made with local ingredients. But what patrons seem to like the most is the role play that happens in order to gain access to the bar: You have to pick up a payphone, ask for the cobbler, and tell them how many pairs of shoes you need (meaning the size of your party).
(716) 551-0983
8 Winter St, Keene, NH 03431
New Jersey: Murphy's Tavern
Once a speakeasy, always a speakeasy, at least in the case of this real-life former den of iniquity. Its placement near a hidden cove off the Navesink River made this an ideal spot for getting away with bootlegging. Nowadays, its placement as a top speakeasy comes from its relaxed vibe, good beer, and the fact that it's hidden in what appears to be a regular house.
(732) 842-1600
17 Ward Ln, Rumson, NJ 07760
New Mexico: Founders Speakeasy
This speakeasy in Albuquerque is hidden behind a liquor store and serves up quality craft cocktails made with any of 150 spirits, including 10 house-infused spirits. The signature cocktails help put this spot at the top of the list of New Mexico speakeasies, but the bartenders are talented and can make pretty much anything.
(505) 582-2693
622 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Attaboy
Although somewhat hard to find (behind a nondescript door down a side street on the Lower East Side), this place is popular enough to require reservations if you want to be sure to get in within a reasonable time frame. But even if you do have to wait, it'll be worth it: At this bar, one of the best speakeasies in New York City, you will find some of the best mixologists in New York, to the point where they might even know what you want to drink better than you do.
134 Eldridge St, New York, NY 10002
North Carolina: The Crow and Quill
One of the main draws of this speakeasy, which USA Today named the 27th best bar in the U.S. in 2024, is the friendly staff. They have an infectious joie-de-vivre, and they also happen to make great cocktails (it also helps that they're working with top shelf stuff).
106 N Lexington Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
North Dakota: Marge's Bar
If you love Marge from "Fargo," you might love Marge's Bar in Fargo even more. Tucked down a nondescript alley, this bar serves up great cocktails according to locals and nonlocals alike. Patrons also love the atmosphere that manages to be laid-back while exuding a real speakeasy vibe.
(701) 478-1990
212 Roberts Alley, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Quintana's Barber and Dream Spa
People often love speakeasies because of the whole cloak and dagger effect that goes with them, and Quintana's Bar does not disappoint on this front, which is part of what makes this a top spot. To get in, you'll have to wend through a barber shop, climb some stairs to a bookcase, locate a specific book, then press a mysterious button. Once inside, great craft cocktails await.
(216) 421-8380
2200 S Taylor Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Oklahoma: Lunar Lounge
Patrons of this well-hidden speakeasy are particularly fond of its delicious craft cocktails, which include seasonal drinks and classic concoctions. Many of them are even made with local spirits. Other qualities that put this bar on the top of the list for Oklahoma are its various events, including cocktail-making competitions, restaurant pop-ups, and all-vinyl nights.
1114 Classen Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Oregon: Voysey
This speakeasy is located in the basement of the Loyal Legion restaurant in Portland, and can only be found if you already know where it is (or if you ask for directions from a staff member). Online reviewers love this spot for its delicious cocktails, good finger food, and the intimate ambiance engendered by dark, velvety furnishings.
710 SE 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Franklin Mortgage & Investment Company
While the quirkiest aspect of this bar might be its name — which is drawn from the largest bootlegging outfit in the country during Prohibition — patrons love it most for its quality craft cocktails and warm and welcoming service.
(267) 892-4557
1715 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rhode Island: Needle and Thread
Back in the days of the real speakeasies, the idea was to keep one's head down and drink as quietly as possible so as not to draw the attention of the "prohis." Luckily, that is no longer the case, as one of the qualities that puts Needle and Thread on the list of top speakeasies in Rhode Island is its hopping music scene. It also serves excellent drinks and food.
(401) 437-8725
45 Peck St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Bar Vauté
This speakeasy in Charleston might be one of the best bars in the city overall, providing sophisticated cocktails and accompanying bites. Patrons particularly enjoy the relaxed but attentive service and the selection of high-end drinks. The spot is widely deemed ideal for a date night, given its intimate decor and candle lit tables.
brasserielabanque.com/bar-vaute
(843) 779-1800
1 Broad St Floor B, Charleston, SC 29401
South Dakota: Blind Lion
You can find this hidden spot by entering a door labeled "Employees Only" at Murphy's Pub in Rapid City. The two bars couldn't be more different — one is a bustling sports bar with flat-screen TVs, while the other is an intimate speakeasy. Locals love this spot the most because its bartenders have the gift of gab and make excellent cocktails.
(605) 939-0095
510 9th St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Fat Charlie's Speakeasy
Drinks at this Black-owned speakeasy are served in teacups, a move bars used to pull in the days of Prohibition in order to give plausible deniability to patrons in case the "prohis" were to burst in unexpectedly. But what people seem to like most about this place are the hunt for the hidden entrance, the bourbon selection, and the comfortable local vibe.
(901) 896-5484
107 Harbor Town Square, Memphis, TN 38103
Texas: Small Victory
Although most speakeasies tend to require going down a flight of stairs, this one requires climbing the stairs. Even so, it is no less hidden — it's not that easy to find the discreet sign, which is located by a nondescript door in a parking garage in Austin. Patrons of Small Victory put this bar on the map thanks to its extensive and well-crafted cocktail selection and intimate setting.
(512) 903-9450
108 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701
Utah: Bodega and The Rest
One way for a modern-day speakeasy to keep the secretive vibe of Prohibition alive is to deck out the place in 1920s decor. The Rest does this expertly, with patrons saying the vibe is one of the best qualities of this joint. It also serves great cocktails and boasts a wide selection of premium whiskey.
(801) 532-4042
331 Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Vermont: The Linehouse
This carefully hidden spot inside the Stowe Mountain Resort used to be invite-only, but nowadays, anyone who can find the entrance has a shot at getting in. Just look for the red lantern near the skating rink, and enter to find the retro vibe and excellent cocktails that make this place so popular.
802-760-4700
7416 Mountain Road Stowe, VT 05672
Virginia: The Alley Light
If you can find the alley light over a nondescript door on 2nd Street, then you've found the Alley Light, the speakeasy, that is. Walk through that door and you'll be greeted with a long list of excellent snacks and small plates. The cocktail list is short, but only because the focus is on quality over quantity, with the owners endeavoring to make as many cocktail ingredients from scratch as they can.
(434) 296-5003
108 2nd St SW, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Wasghington: Needle and Thread
While Needle and Thread can't take you back in time, its antique parlor skillfully recreates the vibes of the 1920s, bringing patrons as close as can be to the life and times of Prohibition America. Enter the premises via the Tavern Law bar and pick up a vintage phone in the back. Reviewers like this place because of the great drinks and prohibition-like ambiance.
(206) 322-9734
1406 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
West Virginia: Hale House
The large selection of bourbons and the retro speakeasy vibe of the 1920s combine to make this the top speakeasy in West Virginia. Patrons also rave about the service and enjoy the fact that the speakeasy is located within the restaurant, making it an ideal spot for an after-dinner tipple.
212 Hale St, Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 346-8161
Wisconsin: The Speakeasy at Maxwell Mansion
This old-school speakeasy can only be accessed with a password, which you can find on Facebook or if you're a guest of the Maxwell Mansion hotel. This in itself makes this a popular joint, but what seals the deal is the talent of the mixologists and the extensive wine and beer list.
304 S Wells St, Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-9711
Wyoming: Mint Bar
This bar in Sheridan is not exactly inconspicuous: The neon sign outside its doors — of a cowboy on a bucking horse — is one of the most recognizable man-made landmarks in Wyoming. Nor is it exactly a speakeasy: During Prohibition, it hosted a separate area in the back for people who wanted to partake in illicit libations. Nowadays, people love Mint Bar the most for its historic character — it was built in 1907.
151 N Main St, Sheridan, WY 82801
(307) 674-9696
Methodology
Back in the day, speakeasies took great pains to not be found by anyone who might reveal their location to the feds. Luckily, the opposite is true today, which made the task of finding the best speakeasy in every state rather enjoyable. I started by searching through professional review sites like Conde Nast Traveler, Eater, or the 50 Best Bars, then compared their lists to other review sites or articles in local papers and selected the bars that appeared on more than one list. After compiling a shortlist with this method, I looked at the online reviews of my choices and selected the bar with the highest ratings in each state.