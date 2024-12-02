Frank Sinatra's Favorite Las Vegas Steakhouse And What He Liked To Order There

The "city of sin," Las Vegas is home to a number of great restaurants both old and new, including many that were frequented by iconic celebrities. And for those who like to follow in the footsteps of old-school icons such as "The Chairman of the Board" himself, Frank Sinatra, Vegas is a veritable goldmine for foodies and fans alike. Of the restaurants where Frank Sinatra ate in Vegas, one steakhouse, in particular, stands out above the herd as the spot where "Old Blue Eyes" would regularly order steak pizzaiola, a New York strip steak covered in herb-rich tomato sauce. Since its 1958 inception, the Golden Steer remains one of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas for very good reason.

Filled with vintage vibes and a menu that boasts a bevy of classic steakhouse dishes, the Golden Steer remains a Vegas institution. At the beginning of its existence, the restaurant catered to hunters who would bring their catches to be butchered and prepared. While this practice fell by the wayside, the restaurant gained steady popularity as a hot spot for lounge entertainers as a post-show ritual particularly members of The Rat Pack. In honor of what would have been Frank Sinatra's 100th birthday in 2015, the Golden Steer even offered a limited-time menu featuring several of his favorite dishes.