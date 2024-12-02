Frank Sinatra's Favorite Las Vegas Steakhouse And What He Liked To Order There
The "city of sin," Las Vegas is home to a number of great restaurants both old and new, including many that were frequented by iconic celebrities. And for those who like to follow in the footsteps of old-school icons such as "The Chairman of the Board" himself, Frank Sinatra, Vegas is a veritable goldmine for foodies and fans alike. Of the restaurants where Frank Sinatra ate in Vegas, one steakhouse, in particular, stands out above the herd as the spot where "Old Blue Eyes" would regularly order steak pizzaiola, a New York strip steak covered in herb-rich tomato sauce. Since its 1958 inception, the Golden Steer remains one of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas for very good reason.
Filled with vintage vibes and a menu that boasts a bevy of classic steakhouse dishes, the Golden Steer remains a Vegas institution. At the beginning of its existence, the restaurant catered to hunters who would bring their catches to be butchered and prepared. While this practice fell by the wayside, the restaurant gained steady popularity as a hot spot for lounge entertainers as a post-show ritual particularly members of The Rat Pack. In honor of what would have been Frank Sinatra's 100th birthday in 2015, the Golden Steer even offered a limited-time menu featuring several of his favorite dishes.
A steakhouse dinner a la Sinatra
In addition to decades of serving "The best steaks on earth," The Golden Steer has a robust menu with many amazing selections. While Frank Sinatra's favorite steak was a NY strip prepared in a pizzaiola style, this was by no means the only thing he would order from the restaurant's menu. For one, his go-to pre-dinner cocktail was to be prepared to measured specifications. While you can easily grab a bottle of Jack Daniel's from Amazon and pour yourself a shot, Sinatra's preferred serving was three fingers of Jack Daniel's with two ice cubes. Alongside this drink would be his favorite appetizer, clams casino, which involves baked clams on the half shell mixed with breadcrumbs, peppers, and bacon.
Leading off the entrees was Sinatra's favorite steak pizzaiola paired with a glass of red wine, with the steak served medium-rare. After he enjoyed all of this, the dessert would come in the form of a fiery and fruity treat — bananas Foster. This definitely ties Sinatra's favorite meal at the Golden Steer Steakhouse all together in a really satisfying way. If you find yourself in Vegas looking for a spot to dine in style, you might want to give Sinatra's decadent, filling, and adequately nutritious go-to order at The Golden Steer Steakhouse an enthusiastic try.