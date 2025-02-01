What To Ask Your Waiter Before Ordering Prime Rib At A Restaurant

Splurging on a premium cut of beef at a restaurant can be both exciting and somewhat anxiety-inducing when you're trying out a new place. You want to be confident in your choice, but you also want to verify that the meat will be worth its money. For us regular folks, it's not always natural to know exactly what to ask the waiter when trying to get clarity on the quality of the restaurant's prime rib offering. That's why Tasting Table spoke to chef K.C. Gulbro, the owner of FoxFire and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, who gave us some very insightful pointers.

Advertisement

"There are a few important things to consider when ordering prime rib at a restaurant to ensure you're getting a high-quality dish," Gulbro confirms to us. The first thing a customer should do, according to the chef, is "ask about the grade of meat — whether it's Prime, Choice, or Certified Angus Beef." The USDA recognizes three beef cut grades: Prime, Choice, and Select. The grades are largely determined by the amount of marbling found in the meat, which are the strings of white fat you'll notice in raw beef. More marbling means more flavor and moisture. Prime is the highest grade, and indicates the most marbling. It's followed by Choice and then Select. As for what Angus beef actually is, it's a special breed of cattle that is known for having more natural marbling than other breeds.

Advertisement