The Best Wine Pairing For Prime Rib Is A Bold Classic

A beautifully slow-roasted prime beef rib, crusted in a salty, herby rub is always a show stopper, especially right before it's carved. What a decadent treat to be watching those thick, juicy slices fall onto the cutting board, knowing one of them will take up half of your plate. Big, bold prime rib deserves a vivacious wine, with just the right amount of bite. Balance is the best move here. A wine that's too light won't offer enough acid, body, or tannins to cut through the savory richness and melt-in-your-mouth fat of the prime rib. A wine that's too dry and acidic drowns out the meat's plush umami. Find just the right one, though, and it's a symphony of flavor: We're talking cabernet.

Cabernet sauvignon offers the most reliably good pairing for the rich meat. Think of the balancing act of pairing horseradish cream with steak for an elevated flavor experience. The spiced creaminess of the horseradhish enhances the rich flavors in the steak. That's what the wine should do with the prime rib, too. Cabernet is a wine that's full of zing that can be super tannic and acidic, and that's why the biggest, boldest cabs are great with charred, smoky steaks. But we suggest you go for cabernets with slightly fewer tannins to hit the sweet balancing spot with velvety, tender prime rib.