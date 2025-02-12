11 Best Luxury Buffets In The US
When it comes to the best inventions in human history, the buffet has to at least be in the top 50. And no, America, you can't take the credit for these often delicious, sometimes decadent, and always overwhelming counters of all-you-can-eat fare. The historical inspiration for buffets in the U.S. can be traced back to the Swedish, and while their version tended to be a bit smaller, America took the idea and ran with it.
Today, there are all kinds of buffets across the U.S., from Golden Corral's massive weekend breakfast buffet to some almost shockingly high-end luxury buffets that are serving up the kind of things that you might expect to see on the menu of a reservations-required, sit-down restaurant with a serious dress code. We're talking about things like prime rib, king crab, sushi, and everything in between. Your grandparents' buffet? It is not.
So, let's take a look at some of the most luxurious and most decadent buffets in the U.S. They might be pricey, but they also deliver in a big way and according to those who have been there, they're worth it. In order to determine which luxury buffets are the best, we headed to social media and review sites to get the opinions of those who have forked over sometimes hundreds of dollars per person to visit these buffets, and did they have a lot of opinions on whether or not the buffets delivered? They absolutely did.
Bacchanal Buffet
Few cities are known for being as over-the-top indulgent as Las Vegas, so it makes sense they're going to have some of the best buffets. That includes the aptly-named Bacchanal Buffet, located in the iconic Caesar's Palace. The name gives you an idea about what you're in for: It's a reference to the ancient Greek and Roman festivals dedicated to the god of wine, which were celebrations so renowned for hedonism that they were eventually banned.
The Bacchanal Buffet might skip the more controversial aspects of the ancient festivals, but it more than lives up to its name. That includes so much food that it's fed by 10 kitchens — as well as nine cooking stations at the buffets itself — and more than 250 dishes at any given time. The vast menu will take your tastebuds on a trip around the world; in one visit, you can tuck into Wagyu beef, oysters, handmade pasta, and all the seafood you could want.
It's constantly getting better, too. When it closed during COVID, the buffet got a multi-million-dollar update that included new dishes (including more vegetarian and Mediterranean-inspired options). Wagyu hot dogs? Whole suckling pig? Crab legs? They have that, for around (at the time of this writing) $84.99. Is it worth it? Yes, according to thousands of 5-star reviews on Tripadvisor, where customers laud the chefs there for putting out an incredible, upscale experience that Dionysus himself would be happy with.
Niku X
There's good news for anyone on the East Coast: In October of 2024, Niku X announced that it would open a location in New York City. Sure, the Big Apple has plenty of great options for upscale restaurants that will turn lunch into something extraordinary, but according to those who have been to Niku X in Los Angeles, this is next-level. That's particularly true for beef- and sushi-lovers, as this buffet boasts that it's the first to be a legit, A5 Wagyu beef buffet.
The Wagyu beef is imported from Japan, and so are some of the seafood items. And yes, there's a lot of sushi, along with king and snow crab, lamb chops, Korean fried chicken, and if you've ever wanted to try things like Wagyu beef tongue or Wagyu curry, this is the place. Head over to social media to check out photos of the buffet, and it's laden with delicious-looking steaks, sushi plates, sashimi, and more crab legs than you've probably seen in a single place.
Prices vary, and as of this writing, the standard BBQ menu starts at $99. It goes up from there, with the 2-person Wagyu Tomahawk Ritual Experience prices at $280 or $320, but customers largely say that it's absolutely worth it and that it's a must-try for anyone who is serious about their steak and seafood.
The Nordic
Rhode Island's The Nordic didn't start out as a seafood buffet. The family-run restaurant was added onto a resort property and today — more than half a century later — it's one of the best luxury seafood buffets in the country. Think of lobster and scallops, shrimp and clams, salmon, seafood salad, chowders and bisques, and don't worry if there's someone in your party who doesn't like seafood. There are plenty of filet mignon and prime rib options, too, along with wings, tenders, and perhaps best of all, candied bacon and desserts you'll want to save room for.
Perhaps the only thing better than the buffet is the ambience; if a casual, lakeside farm is more your vibe than a black tie-required event, this is definitely the place for you. There is, however, one downside — they're closed for the winter.
It's worth the wait and the planning, though, and that's according to customers who have taken to review sites to sing the praises of this friendly, welcoming, restaurant. Even those who admit they were expecting little more than fried fish and the constantly-warmed food that most buffets are known for were blown away by the fresh seafood, the sheer number of options, the high-quality meats, seafood, and ingredients, and some even compare it to some of the biggest, most bucket-list worthy experiences in the U.S.
Captain George's Seafood Restaurant
One of the great things about Captain George's Seafood Restaurant is that there are several locations in Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The seafood buffet is also — as of this writing — a completely reasonable $49.99. Honestly, how many restaurants can you go to and walk away full to the brim with all kinds of delicious seafood for that price?The only thing we like more than treating ourselves to a luxurious meal is when we can eat like a Rockefeller without paying Rockefeller prices.
And yes, they do have oysters Rockefeller on the buffet menu, along with crab legs, clams, mussels, all kinds of fried and boiled options, and smoked beef brisket? They have that, too, along with crowd pleasers like hush puppies and all the sides and desserts you could ask for.
Check out the thousands of 5-star reviews on Tripadvisor and you'll see that customers agree that it's not even just about the quantity, it's also about the quality. It's not only a must-visit restaurant for many, but customers are also thrilled with the friendly staff and the relaxed atmosphere that means you're getting a stellar meal and the kind of fresh seafood that you just often don't see. The flavors, the variety, and the dishes that aren't on the standard menu — like calamari — make it so there's no way to go wrong at any location.
Edge Brasserie and Cocktail Bar
In 2024, Miami's Four Seasons announced that there was a new executive chef helming the dining options at the hotel: Chef Edouard Deplus was bringing years of around-the-world culinary experience to the hotel, and that included the Edge Brasserie and Cocktail Bar. While there are a lot of red flags that should make you skip a buffet, there are also some green flags that let you know you're in for a stellar dining experience. When it comes to Edge, the rooftop location is a bonus — and so is the fact that the Sunday brunch buffet includes items like fire-roasted Tomahawk steaks, a raw seafood bar, paella, and jamón serrano.
It's lauded as one of the best breakfast buffets around, with customers able to choose from not only those aforementioned delicacies, but if pastries are more your thing, they have those, too. We've all seen those pastries that look like works of art, and if you've wondered where to get those, the answer is that it's here.
At the time of this writing, that brunch experience will set you back $115 per person (or $145 per person for what's called the "Beverage Experience"). Given everything that's included in that, that's not a bad deal at all. Customers who have been fortunate enough to head down there for this say that you're not going to regret it.
The Buffet at Wynn
Las Vegas is a paradise for night owls, and one of the great things about the Buffet at Wynn is that you don't have to wait until a Sunday brunch or a holiday to experience the almost ridiculous array of foods from almost every cuisine imaginable. That's absolutely not an exaggeration. If you're in the mood for some Maine lobster tail, followed by some more premium seafood, then some authentic Latin-inspired street foods, sushi, crepes, seriously legit BBQ, and then some ice cream, this is your place. It's all being served from a series of 16 kitchens that keep the food — and drink — flowing.
And yes, there's an "Unlimited Pour Package," which adds unlimited alcoholic drinks to that, too. It's no wonder, then, that this incredible spread is regularly ranked not only among the best buffets in Vegas, but one of the most luxurious, can't-miss experiences. Best of all? At the time of this writing, it'll set you back just $59.99 per person (Monday through Sunday).
Also at the time of this writing, there are more than 4500 5-star reviews on Tripadvisor, from customers who say that sure, you'll need a reservation, but you absolutely want to go there. The prime rib gets a lot of compliments, along with the seafood, desserts, crab legs, and perhaps surprisingly, some seriously delicious pizza, pho soup. Also: The carving stations are reported to be another can't-miss experience.
MILA
MILA advertises itself as a "multi-venue concept" and "A culinary journey through the Mediterranean & Asia," and even that doesn't do it justice. In addition to a restaurant, there's also a lounge and a members-only bar, but you don't have to be a member to experience the truly stellar Sunday brunch buffet. You should, however, make sure you get reservations.
As for the menu, that's filled with champagne, wines, and cocktails served to the table while you're left to visit the Mediterranean- and Asian-inspired food stations, with some of the most popular featuring fresh seafood and caviar, carving stations, artisan breads, and desserts. There's also the chance for customized omelets, meats like leg of lamb, steak, and salmon, and one devoted entirely to maki.
When it comes to customer opinions, many say that it's everything you might expect... and more. The service gets high praise, with many, many customers saying that although the buffet itself was delicious, the music and the vibe were stellar, and the caviar is out-of-this-world, there are many that give their servers and food station attendants shout-outs by name, saying that here, it's the people who really make this a once in a lifetime experience. When it comes to entertaining friends and family, this is the place to go.
Cafe Sierra
Seafood fans know that there are actually many different types of lobster that make it to menus and dinner tables across the U.S., but chances are pretty good that the one most of us are familiar with is Maine lobster. Head to the $159 seafood buffet at Cafe Sierra, and a whole Maine lobster is one of the things you'll find on table — along with king, snow, and Dungeness crab, a slew of sushi served up by an attendant, and other delicious mains like paella, pork belly, salmon, and yes, you'd better save room for dessert.
If brunch is more your thing, they have a pretty amazing seafood brunch buffet, too — there's lobster claws and crab legs, all that sushi that we mentioned, and classics like prime rib and lobster Thermidor. Add in champagne, wine, and beer, and you have something that's not just a meal, it's an experience.
One glance at the seafood bar and you'll find yourself confronted with an array and bright, beautiful, vibrant colors that is a seafood lover's dream, and it's the perfect place to introduce a newbie to some of the freshest seafood out there. Customers agree, with many taking to review sites to say that they had gone into the buffet thinking that there was no way it could live up to what it was advertising, only to find out that it absolutely delivered in a big way.
Crab House
New York City's Crab House officially calls itself a "contactless buffet," which is a little different then your standard sort of buffet. It's still all you can eat, but it's made to order — and they say they opted to do things this way to make sure you're getting ultra-fresh food instead of plucking seafood out of some bins, without knowing how long they've been sitting. As far as the chefs here are concerned, seafood is only truly good when it's eaten within 30 minutes of making it onto the plate — so, while it's a little unconventional, it's worth it.
And there's a lot to love here, from whole crab to fresh lobsters. There's clams, mussels, scallops, and calamari, as well as fish like fried sea bass, flounder, and salmon. Oh, and there is a lot of shrimp! Order from the lobster buffet, and you'll have access to all that as well as steamed lobster prepared several different ways.
Customers are definitely fans, and say that while you're going to have to wait a little bit with the contactless buffet-style set-up, well, there's that saying that all good things come to those who wait. And if you're wondering, they also give a shout-out to friendly staff, great service, and although yes, it's pricey — $80 and $115 per person at the time of this writing — customers say that for true seafood lovers, it's absolutely worth it.
La Mar by Gaston Acurio
Opened in 2014, La Mar isn't just a restaurant — it's a restaurant that boasts of having some of the most breathtaking views in Miami. Customers agree, and they say that it's also serving up one of the best brunch buffets in the country. Although it was on a hiatus for a while, it returned in 2024 to rave reviews. And yes, you should definitely make reservations, because it's one of the city's hardest spots to get.
What's on the menu? Imagine two hours of cocktails and champagne alongside sushi and ceviche, fresh seafood, fried fish, and traditional Peruvian dishes. If you're not familiar with this particular cuisine, don't worry. Customers who have taken to Tripadvisor to review their visit note that not only is the staff friendly and helpful, but they'll be more than happy to explain dishes and make recommendations. One of the best recommendations we found was that you should be sure to book a table outside where you can enjoy the stunning scenery.
The drinks are tall, the dishes are inspired, and the views are unparalleled. If that hasn't been convincing enough, consider this: The restaurant gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide, which notes that the seafood has to be experienced to be believed.
Nobu
It almost goes without saying that Nobu is a big deal. It's not just a global phenomenon of hotels and restaurants, but it's renowned for a service and dedication to the finer things in life: Even the Michelin Guide sings its praises as one of the best in the world. That means that you can expect the very best food whether you're ordering room service or heading to the brunch buffet — and if you get the chance to sample that buffet, you definitely should.
Let's talk specifics, with the help of Nobu Chicago. They're serving up a Saturday brunch buffet that's an almost shockingly reasonable $65 per person (at the time of this writing), and includes everything from French toast to sushi. There's also not just regular, boring old breakfast sandwiches, but sandwiches assembled at the buffet carving station. Delicious, right?
As for customer opinions, let's mix it up a little and check out thoughts on the buffet that were posted to Nobu Miami Beach's Tripadvisor. As you might expect from a chain known for having a focus on the upscale and luxurious, it's lauded for incredible service from knowledgeable staff who are regularly thanked for their attention to even the smallest of details, which goes a long way into making this a stunning experience all around.
Methodology
In order to put together our list of the country's best luxury buffets, we started out by establishing our definition of luxury. We decided that meant these buffets needed to be serving up seriously high-quality food — think lobster and crab, prime rib and Wagyu, house-made pastas and desserts. Price point, as far as we were concerned, was flexible.
Then, we needed recommendations. For that, we headed to review sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp, along with social media sites like Reddit. While there were, of course, a variety of opinions, we looked for those buffets that got consistently high marks from customers — particularly if they said they were planning on being a repeat customer... or wish they could be.