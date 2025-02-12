11 Best Luxury Buffets In The US

When it comes to the best inventions in human history, the buffet has to at least be in the top 50. And no, America, you can't take the credit for these often delicious, sometimes decadent, and always overwhelming counters of all-you-can-eat fare. The historical inspiration for buffets in the U.S. can be traced back to the Swedish, and while their version tended to be a bit smaller, America took the idea and ran with it.

Today, there are all kinds of buffets across the U.S., from Golden Corral's massive weekend breakfast buffet to some almost shockingly high-end luxury buffets that are serving up the kind of things that you might expect to see on the menu of a reservations-required, sit-down restaurant with a serious dress code. We're talking about things like prime rib, king crab, sushi, and everything in between. Your grandparents' buffet? It is not.

So, let's take a look at some of the most luxurious and most decadent buffets in the U.S. They might be pricey, but they also deliver in a big way and according to those who have been there, they're worth it. In order to determine which luxury buffets are the best, we headed to social media and review sites to get the opinions of those who have forked over sometimes hundreds of dollars per person to visit these buffets, and did they have a lot of opinions on whether or not the buffets delivered? They absolutely did.

