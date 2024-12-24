11 Best Menu Items At LongHorn Steakhouse That Aren't Steak

Steakhouses are like a great pair of jeans that you can dress up or dress down. You can go fancy, celebrate a birthday, or perhaps treat yourself to a nice long lunch with friends or coworkers. However, a lot of steakhouses get overlooked during these times because they are not seen as a versatile option.

Places like LongHorn Steakhouse, which doesn't take reservations or require a tie, can get pigeonholed because of its name. Eating a steak is rarely done on a whim or commonly thrown out as a group suggestion. But the best thing about a truly good steakhouse — it generally offers so much more than just a Grade A cut of beef.

I've worked at some of these "good" steakhouses, and I know you can generally expect a menu packed with hearty soups, big salads, seafood options, great appetizers, and tempting desserts. No matter the size of the group or the size of the appetite, a good steakhouse should be able to satisfy everyone on any occasion. And I'd like to say, I was pretty impressed with how LongHorn Steakhouse upholds the true meaning of the name. There is really something for everyone to enjoy.

