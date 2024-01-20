Make Stuffed Mushrooms With Store-Bought Crab Cakes For An Easy Appetizer

Whipping together appetizers for a group of unexpected guests or last-minute events is always a difficult feat. Trying to figure out acceptable hors d'oeuvres that require more effort than cheese and crackers may make you tear your kitchen apart for the perfect dish. If you stumble upon mushrooms and a few frozen crab cakes, combine them for an easy appetizer.

On their own, mushrooms and crab cakes make incredible sides. Filled with earthy and fresh flavors, they're a hit with any crowd. Mushrooms works as the perfect savory base, whether they're filled with polenta and sausage or cream cheese and sundried tomatoes. With crab cakes, the seafood easily brings an air of refinement to the beloved fungi. As a delicacy, crab cakes are slightly sweet with the perfect amount of crunch. When paired with mushrooms, their lightness cuts through the deep savory taste of the plants, making guests want to eat them over and over again. Rather than making the crab cakes yourself, quickly heat them up in the oven or air fryer until they're slightly cooked. Flake them apart and stuff them right into the mushrooms and bake them for about 20 minutes, or until the mushrooms are tender and browned.