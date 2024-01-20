Make Stuffed Mushrooms With Store-Bought Crab Cakes For An Easy Appetizer
Whipping together appetizers for a group of unexpected guests or last-minute events is always a difficult feat. Trying to figure out acceptable hors d'oeuvres that require more effort than cheese and crackers may make you tear your kitchen apart for the perfect dish. If you stumble upon mushrooms and a few frozen crab cakes, combine them for an easy appetizer.
On their own, mushrooms and crab cakes make incredible sides. Filled with earthy and fresh flavors, they're a hit with any crowd. Mushrooms works as the perfect savory base, whether they're filled with polenta and sausage or cream cheese and sundried tomatoes. With crab cakes, the seafood easily brings an air of refinement to the beloved fungi. As a delicacy, crab cakes are slightly sweet with the perfect amount of crunch. When paired with mushrooms, their lightness cuts through the deep savory taste of the plants, making guests want to eat them over and over again. Rather than making the crab cakes yourself, quickly heat them up in the oven or air fryer until they're slightly cooked. Flake them apart and stuff them right into the mushrooms and bake them for about 20 minutes, or until the mushrooms are tender and browned.
How to serve crab cake stuffed mushrooms
If you need to create a number of appetizers, put crab cake stuffed mushrooms at the top of the list. Once the crab cakes are baked and flaked apart, mixing them with parmesan, black pepper, ground cayenne, and onion powder enhances their naturally sweet taste. Stuff them into baby bella mushrooms and drizzle them in olive oil to amp up the earthy, peppery flavor. Served alongside eggplant caponata crostinis and cheesy caramelized onion tarts, these appetizers are sure to be a hit at any party.
Give crab cakes a creamier touch by mixing them in mayonnaise before stuffing them into mushrooms. Combine with minced garlic, chili powder, a dash of Old Bay seasoning, and shredded parsley then bake until golden brown. Round out sweet crab cakes with shredded basil, minced onions, and Dijon mustard. The piquant taste heightens the flavor, making them the ideal pair to mild white button mushrooms. Paired with a similarly rich dish like a gnocchi with pancetta, the meal is great for an impromptu dinner party.