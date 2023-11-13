Polenta And Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe

Everybody loves a good hors d'oeuvre, and stuffed mushrooms are an enduring classic: served at weddings, holidays, and corporate events. They're bite-sized and full of flavor, making them easy to pop one by one for hours on end — that is if they last that long. This stuffed mushroom recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is filled with creamy, cheesy polenta and crumbly browned sausage. They're easy to put together and to use to refill platters all night; a necessity when serving a hungry crowd.

If you're not planning pre-dinner snacks, polenta-stuffed mushrooms make a good side dish too, satisfying the vegetable lovers and meat lovers alike. Polenta and sausage-stuffed mushrooms pair well with steak, scallops, and beef tenderloin, acting as both a roasted vegetable and creamy carb in one. Whether you're planning a side dish for date night or appetizers for a holiday crowd, these easy stuffed mushrooms fit the bill. And if you just have a few extra mushrooms to use up — why not go ahead and treat yourself?