The Main Differences Between Stilton And Roquefort Blue Cheese

Crumbly, creamy Stilton offers a complex tasting profile with layers of nutty and salty flavors. This cheese is hand-made from cow's milk specifically in England, and not much has changed about the cheese-making process since its conception. Site-specific production has earned English Blue Stilton a special Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), and the final chunks of cheese sold contain no preservative or fillers. To make Stilton, fresh pasteurized milk is dumped into vats along with rennet, cultures, and yeast that encourages the growth of mold.

Advertisement

Upon signs of curdling, the mixture is separated and the whey is removed before the creamy concoction is salted, milled, and placed into molds. These molds are set onto shelves and rotated by careful workers who ensure that the curd doesn't flatten and the flaky texture that Stilton is known for is retained. After several days, the curd is pressed and smoothed by hand before the cheese is pierced and left to age for at least another month. At the nine-week point, Stilton is mature enough to distribute and sell.

Before the cheese is sold, however, it is graded by experts who assess its quality. If the cheese fails to pass inspection, it won't be labeled with the Stilton name and instead will simply be marked as "blue cheese." Compared to Roquefort, Stilton is more mild in taste and is often served as dessert, since this cheese pairs best with sweet flavors like honey, fresh apricots, and dessert wines. Alternatively, Stilton can be placed on top of crackers or toasted pita bread for snacks and pre-dinner nibbles. It's definitely one of the best types of cheese to splurge on if you want to try something different.

Advertisement