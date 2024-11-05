Why You Need Milk For Perfectly Tender Pork Chops

If you're a fan of all things pig (bacon, ham, sausage, ribs) you've probably never met a pork chop you didn't like — until you got a dry one. The other white meat tends to intimidate novice cooks (and even experienced ones) due to its propensity to easily dry out. Here are a couple of reasons why: Pork is leaner than it was years ago. That absence of fat makes chops in particular somewhat more challenging to prepare because we are used to cooking times in recipes that were tailored for pork with a higher fat content. We've also been conditioned to believe that cooking pork to any temperature under 160 degrees Fahrenheit can result in scary parasitic diseases like trichinosis. New USDA guidelines recommend cooking pork to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, which is easy to check with a meat thermometer. But there's another way to make pork chops perfectly tender each time: Soak them in milk.

Advertisement

Milk marinades work the same way other marinades do. Natural enzymes found in milk help to break down the proteins and fibers in meat, the same way acids do, but on a much gentler scale. You could try soaking steak in milk, and it does a good job tenderizing chicken as well, but milk is particularly useful for tenderizing pork due to its ability to gently break down the more tender connective tissues, unlike acid which can overwork pork. The added bonus? Milk contains sugars that will help to brown the meat and infuse a subtly sweet flavor.