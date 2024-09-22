Why You Should Be Soaking Your Steak In A Milk Bath

Not every steak needs a marinade. Beautifully marbled steaks like ribeye and strip steak burst with juiciness, and filet mignon is regaled for its buttery tenderness. But less-expensive and lesser-quality cuts, like flank and sirloin, need a marinade for a boost of flavor. Most steak marinades, though, have too much acid and can damage the beef's surface. But dunking a steak in whole milk for a few hours has an almost magical tenderizing effect. A milk marinade for steak isn't as weird as it might seem. Dairy products have long been used as effective meat tenderizers in Italy (milk), India (yogurt), and the southern U.S. (buttermilk), and it works because of a little science.

Beef is composed of muscle fibers that are held together by collagen. As a general rule, if the cow's muscle gets a lot of exercise — for example, the shank and shoulder — the beef will be tougher. The less-exercised muscles, like the tenderloin, will be very tender. The calcium and lactic acid in whole milk interact chemically with the muscle fibers and collagen, which results in tenderness and juiciness.

To marinate a steak in milk (or buttermilk or yogurt), put the steak in a large container with a lid or a resealable bag and cover it completely in milk. Refrigerate it for up to 12 hours but not less than 4 hours. After marinating, simply rinse the steak and pat it dry. Let the steak come to room temperature, season it, and it's ready to cook.