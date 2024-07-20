10 Tips For The Absolute Best French Onion Soup

Nothing says classic French cuisine more than a steaming bowl of French onion soup. It's the perfect dish to warm up a chilly winter evening but delicious enough to enjoy no matter the temperature outside. The rich, onion-filled broth topped with toasted bread and gooey melted cheese is the perfect comfort food. Despite its name, French onion soup was first made more than 8,000 years ago in ancient Rome. It wasn't served in France until the 18th century.

Soups are typically forgiving recipes, even for novice cooks. They're easily adaptable and, unlike baking, don't require precision for best results. In culinary school, we spent weeks perfecting our soup skills, learning the various foundational cooking techniques necessary for soup success, like sweating vegetables, building layers of flavor, and more. Making French onion soup has additional skills built in. It's a technique you can master, and if you follow these tips, you'll be French onion soup savvy in no time!