When Making French Onion Soup, Choose Your Bread Wisely

Lots of folks swoon for the copious amount of gooey cheese, the rich beef broth, and the melted, caramelized onions, but when it comes to French onion soup, where's the love for the bread? This classic comfort warms the soul, but let's face it: It would be a mess without the crouton raft that gives the whole affair structure. As such, it is absolutely critical to pick the right bread when making French onion soup; not just any old loaf will do.

Traditionally, the baguette has been the go-to choice, and for good reason. Its slender profile allows for one or two thick slices to be floated easily over a crock of broth and onions. It also toasts nicely, providing a delightful crunch that contrasts the strands of onions and gooey cheese. Further, baguette's light crumb is ideal for absorbing the flavorful broth without becoming soggy, and its sturdy crust allows it to maintain structural integrity without dissolving into mush.

However, the beauty of French onion soup lies in its adaptability. Any bread that possesses the right combination of sturdiness and absorbency can take the reins. The key is to find a bread that won't disintegrate in the soup but can withstand toasting for that crucial textural contrast.