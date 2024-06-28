How To Choose The Best Wine For Deglazing In Any Recipe

Even if you make your dish with the finest spices and herbs, nothing will ever taste as good as the browned bits of food called fond that get stuck to the bottom of the pan. These remnants are caramelized, and they need a liquid to help remove them from the pan and bring them into the fold of the rest of the dish. Practically any liquid can be used for deglazing, but wine works especially well. The alcohol in it amplifies the flavors in the dish, making them more pronounced. However, not every wine is the best choice for every situation.

To enhance the flavor of the fond (and therefore your recipe) rather than mask it, you'll need the right wine for the job. We spoke to an expert to determine which wines are the best for deglazing in certain recipes. According to Doug Brixton, chef and partner at The Golden Swan, you'll need to look for wines with a low alcohol content before examining other factors. Next, Brixton says to ask yourself why exactly you're adding wine. "To add acidity, sweetness, or start the process of making a sauce?" he questions. Reds and whites are often called upon to deglaze a pan, but don't forget that sparkling wines and rosés make excellent choices, too. All in all, it just depends on what it is you're making.