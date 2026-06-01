The First Cracker Made By Electricity Is Still A Popular Brand Today (& Hasn't Changed A Bit)

In 2020, New York City-based writer and comedian Sage Boggs went down a rabbit hole to discover the true origins the Triscuit name. The discovery was published in a series of (what was then) Twitter posts that went viral. Boggs reached out to Nabisco, the current producer of Triscuit crackers, to ask them about where the snack's unusual name came from.

Nabisco replied that it knew the name was a clever twist on the word 'biscuit,' but that company records no longer existed to explain the 'tri' part, only that Nabisco knew it had nothing to do with the number three. After scouring Triscuit's early advertisements for clues, Boggs — as if struck by a bolt of lightning akin the ones on the cracker's early packaging — put it together. Triscuit is a portmanteau of the words 'electricity' and 'biscuit.' The 'tri' is from elecTRIcity along with the 'cuit' from bisCUIT.

More than 125 years later, Triscuit's recipe remains the same, using only wheat from American farms, oil, and salt for its classic cracker, though additional seasoning is added for flavors like fire-roasted tomato and olive oil or balsamic vinegar and basil. When it comes to store-bought cracker brands, Triscuit remains one of the most popular options on the market. The next time you throw a party, whether you're serving fancy snacks like appetizers or hors d'oeuvres, you can tickle your guests with your pub trivia-level knowledge of the how Triscuit crackers were named.