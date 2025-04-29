The Store-Bought Cracker Brand To Skip On Your Next Shopping Trip

We firmly believe that you should always keep a box of crackers in your pantry for entertaining or just snacking purposes. Those crackers don't need to be fancy, but they do need to be delicious. There are plenty of ways to turn crackers into gourmet snacks, but if the base isn't appealing on its own, it might behoove you to select a more delectable cracker when perusing the grocery store aisles. We ranked 13 popular cracker brands from worst to best, and we found that Carr's Original Table Water Crackers were by far the worst of the bunch. For their methodology, our taste tester looked for the plain or baseline versions of each commonly found grocery store brand of crackers, and sampled each cracker individually without any toppings or flavor additions.

Our taste tester found that Carr's Original Table Water Crackers don't bring anything to the table, taste-wise, and they are fairly dry and crumbly when eaten on their own. These plain crackers aren't ideal if you're seeking a flavorful and enticing cracker, and they lack discernible flavor. Our tester noted that while the crackers might be a good, neutral-tasting base for hors d'oeuvres, to eat them alone is akin to a tragedy. While they may be good for someone recovering from a stomach bug due to their blandness, Carr's Original Table Water Crackers aren't a snack we'd recommend if you're looking for an exciting, enjoyable cracker.