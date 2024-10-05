The Flavor Rule You Need To Follow When Pairing Cheese With Crackers

When in doubt, always go with cheese and crackers. There's a cheese for every cracker, and vice versa. What's more, there are cheeses to accommodate those who require a dairy-free version and even crackers to satisfy gluten-free eaters, and so much more. With so many different types of cheese to choose from, selecting the right cracker and cheese combo is actually a lot more simple than you'd think. Among the tips you need when buying cheese at the grocery store, one major thing to keep in mind is flavor. When matching your cheese to your crackers, know that you can confidently pair a strong flavored cheese to a strong flavored cracker to get the most out of both.

Flavorful crackers accommodate an equally flavorful cheese because both were, essentially, made for each other. Beyond the inherent structural integrity required for a cracker to hold a solid smear of a soft cheese, you can also count on the complementary tastes of your cracker and cheese to co-mingle with one another in a variety of fun pairings for your charcuterie board.