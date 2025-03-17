7 Ways To Turn Ritz Crackers Into A Gourmet Snack

If you're looking for a quick and easy snack to serve or enjoy for yourself, there are plenty of creative ways to use Ritz crackers. The cracker has garnered celebrity fans like Aubrey Plaza for good reason, as the crunchy, buttery pieces offer enough of a salty, golden bite that can be topped with a range of ingredients. From setting out platters of sweet and sour-flavored crackers for friends or providing a DIY table with an assortment of spicy and savory toppings, Ritz crackers can be gussied up in such a way that even a rushed snack becomes a more elevated affair.

Whether your palate calls for a sweeter treat or a more savory option, these humble discs are the ideal foundation for the culinary whims your cravings dictate. After all, just because midnight munchies strike doesn't mean you can't treat yourself to pretty plates that will have you feeling like you're dining out and not simply noshing frenetically at home.