7 Ways To Turn Ritz Crackers Into A Gourmet Snack
If you're looking for a quick and easy snack to serve or enjoy for yourself, there are plenty of creative ways to use Ritz crackers. The cracker has garnered celebrity fans like Aubrey Plaza for good reason, as the crunchy, buttery pieces offer enough of a salty, golden bite that can be topped with a range of ingredients. From setting out platters of sweet and sour-flavored crackers for friends or providing a DIY table with an assortment of spicy and savory toppings, Ritz crackers can be gussied up in such a way that even a rushed snack becomes a more elevated affair.
Whether your palate calls for a sweeter treat or a more savory option, these humble discs are the ideal foundation for the culinary whims your cravings dictate. After all, just because midnight munchies strike doesn't mean you can't treat yourself to pretty plates that will have you feeling like you're dining out and not simply noshing frenetically at home.
A simple serving of elegance
Few ingredients announce luxury like caviar. Fortunately, there is vegan caviar to alleviate any plant-based concerns about partaking in this indulgence (and it's a lot more budget-friendly, too). When paired with thick, creamy spreads like homemade crème fraîche, this classic one-two punch consistently delivers for those moments when you need an elevated snack to serve. Pop open a bottle of bubbles and even a regular weeknight will become a celebratory occasion.
Vegan caviar can be purchased in a range of colors and flavors, so you can mix and match ingredients to find the combination that delights your palate. Set out a platter of baked Ritz crackers, pretty dishes filled with the colorful beads (or the real stuff, like beginner-friendly osetra), and a small bowl of crème fraîche, and you have all you need to delight the attendees at your next cocktail hour.
Crackers can be garnished with dill sprigs or chives. When assembled, these aesthetically pleasing pieces will not only capture the attention of your guests but will have your friends copying this simple recipe in their own homes.
When sweet and savory collide
Topping Ritz crackers with prosciutto is one of many creative ways to serve prosciutto at your next party. When combined with a paste made from naturally sweet dates, this sweet and savory duo is the perfect balance of flavor. Bites of salty, savory prosciutto perched on top of spreads of sweet, fruity preserves deliver when it comes to tasty appetizers.
Set out dishes of fig and date spreads and jams for guests to spoon on top of each cracker, and provide a plate of charcuterie for customized layering. A separate dish of fresh basil, parsley leaves, and chopped chives can be used to garnish each piece.
Slices of sausage can rest comfortably on top of each cracker and make for easy snacking in between sips of served cocktails. This easy, elevated presentation is bound to turn the next cocktail hour you host into a more refined affair, without any of your guests knowing you took a convenient shortcut to entertaining at home.
Sweet and spice for something nice
Using hot honey to upgrade your snacks is one of the easiest moves you can make in the kitchen. Whether you drizzle hot honey on top of a bare cracker or go the extra step to set down a base of goat cheese before topping each piece with the spicy sweetener, this is an ingredient that can add dimension to the simplest of snacks. Finish pieces with chopped green onions, dried fruit, nuts, a sprinkle of paprika, or red pepper chili flakes, or consider decorating goat cheese logs for added aesthetic appeal.
Goat cheese can offer varying degrees of creamy, zippy flavor, so experiment with the brands that you can find in your local market. For instances in which you crave a more savory snack, pair spoonfuls of tangy goat cheese with easy bacon jam or dress up crackers with dollops of hot pepper jelly. The contrast of the white goat cheese with a vivid pop of color makes for an Insta-worthy plate you can confidently set out at tonight's dinner party.
Baking for beauty
Baking Ritz crackers is one of the easiest ways to upgrade these humble snacks with minimal effort. Use ghee to coat each piece before placing them into the oven or use compound butter flavored with an everything bagel seasoning for an even more flavorful twist. The golden, baked pieces can then be enjoyed as a standalone snack or offer the delicious platform you need to build snacks stacked with any ingredients of your choosing.
Baked crackers can be crowned with slices of cheese and avocado, strips of meat, or a creamy smoked salmon dip for an easy snack that tastes much more complex than the effort needed to plate each piece. Experiment by flavoring batches of crackers with different spices, so you have choices once afternoon munchies hit. Sometimes less is more, however, so a quick sprinkle of sea salt and ground pepper may be all you need to create the kind of baked snack that will stop cravings in their tracks.
Perk up the potluck
Planning a hit dish for a potluck has never been easier. Instead of having to create an extra smooth and creamy deviled egg filling to bring to the office party, there is a simpler way to serve the crowd-favorite deviled eggs. While you can put together an easy deviled egg recipe to smooth on top of Ritz crackers, you can also slice boiled eggs to place delicately on top of each piece. Add a quick dollop of mayo to the base of each cracker for an added creamy boost, or garnish each piece with a quick sprinkle of flaky sea salt and smoked paprika. Pretty dill leaves or fresh parsley can take this easy-to-assemble aesthetic to elevated heights.
Meat lovers may want to crown each egg-adorned cracker with crunchy crumbles of maple-cinnamon candied bacon for an added textural element. Drizzles of hot sauce can direct this savory snack into a hotter lane, while a quick spoonful of dried garden herbs can bring a fresh, earthy element to these culinary creations.
When snack time calls for indulgence
For moments when you can't be bothered to put together an elegant recipe yet want to upgrade your snacking experience as you shovel food into your mouth while standing over the sink, the quick combination of cheese and nuts can give those pesky munchies a touch of refinement. Swiping cream cheese across a Ritz cracker and sprinkling toasted walnuts on top of the spread couldn't be an easier move to make, regardless of your culinary proclivities.
Should you want to elevate this easy snack even further, toast walnuts in the oven or on the stove and make cream cheese from scratch to customize flavor profiles to suit your palate. A drizzle of maple syrup or honey can press down on the pedal of sweetness for this satisfying treat, or you can keep your crackers learning into a more savory section with freshly chopped garden herbs or a quick dash of your favorite seasoning blend. A final flourish of flaky sea salt will knock this comforting snack out of the park.
Because you always deserve a treat
Topping Ritz crackers with decadent ingredients like mascarpone and Luxardo Maraschino cherries puts an elegant spin on top of each cracker. The combination of the smooth, creamy spread with the subtle tartness from a strategically placed cherry makes for a recipe that can quickly perk up a dull afternoon or be offered as a sweet finish at the end of a meal.
If you don't have mascarpone stocked in your fridge, spoonfuls of whipped cream can easily take its place. For an even sweeter nosh, make Thin Mints with Ritz crackers to crown with the creamy topping of your choosing. Similarly, if you don't have maraschino cherries on hand, crown each cracker with the fruit you do have in your kitchen.
Slices of peaches, bananas, or a gently placed berry can provide the subtle burst of juicy sweetness that defines this winner of a recipe. Garnish each with shavings of chocolate, a thin drizzle of Nutella, some powdered sugar, or the nut butter of your choice — or keep crackers fresh with simpler presentations. Not only do these cream and fruit-topped bites look pretty, they are simply delicious.