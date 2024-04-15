Make Ritz Cracker Thin Mints With Just 2 Store-Bought Ingredients

If your favorite type of Girl Scout Cookie is the Thin Mints, then you need to know about this two-ingredient hack to make a version of the delicious treat at home. The two ingredients in question? Ritz crackers and Andes Mints, which, for anyone unfamiliar, contain a layer of green mint between two layers of chocolate.

To make a version of this at home, unwrap two cups of Andes Mints and place them in a microwave-safe dish. Heat up in the microwave for 30 seconds, then stir; repeat in 20-30-second intervals until the chocolate is completely melted. Next, use a fork to dip each Ritz cracker into the chocolate, completely covering the cracker; after pulling it out of the chocolate, let any extra chocolate drip off. Finally, place the chocolate-covered Ritz cracker onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Repeat with as many Ritz crackers as desired. Finally, let the crackers harden — for either one to three hours at room temperature or 15 to 30 minutes in the fridge. The end result will have that chocolate-mint flavor that Thin Mints are known for, while adding a delicious salty aspect that is perfect for anyone who loves the sweet and savory combo.