Make Ritz Cracker Thin Mints With Just 2 Store-Bought Ingredients
If your favorite type of Girl Scout Cookie is the Thin Mints, then you need to know about this two-ingredient hack to make a version of the delicious treat at home. The two ingredients in question? Ritz crackers and Andes Mints, which, for anyone unfamiliar, contain a layer of green mint between two layers of chocolate.
To make a version of this at home, unwrap two cups of Andes Mints and place them in a microwave-safe dish. Heat up in the microwave for 30 seconds, then stir; repeat in 20-30-second intervals until the chocolate is completely melted. Next, use a fork to dip each Ritz cracker into the chocolate, completely covering the cracker; after pulling it out of the chocolate, let any extra chocolate drip off. Finally, place the chocolate-covered Ritz cracker onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Repeat with as many Ritz crackers as desired. Finally, let the crackers harden — for either one to three hours at room temperature or 15 to 30 minutes in the fridge. The end result will have that chocolate-mint flavor that Thin Mints are known for, while adding a delicious salty aspect that is perfect for anyone who loves the sweet and savory combo.
How to upgrade the Ritz cracker Thin Mints
The Ritz cracker thin mints are delicious just as they are, but there are also ways to upgrade them if you want to make the sweet treat even more decadent. One easy way to do this is to simply add some sprinkles to the top before you leave them to harden.
You can make this dessert a little bit sweeter by adding a layer of icing or, to make it even more chocolatey, you can drizzle a little bit of homemade hot fudge sauce over the top. Or, if you'd prefer to dip your homemade thin mints, you can have a bowl of the fudge sauce or even a salted caramel sauce on the side to dip as you please.
Finally, you can use the Ritz thin mints to make mini ice cream sandwiches for a delightful and indulgent dessert. If you're craving even more mint, opt for mint chocolate chip ice cream, or maybe you're craving more chocolate and want to go for chocolate ice cream instead. You can even reach for a third flavor to really switch things up — perhaps vanilla for a more neutral taste or strawberry for a more unexpected choice.