Try This Simple Trick For Extra Smooth And Creamy Deviled Egg Filling

While using a grater or sieve to finely grind the egg yolks is a great way to achieve a smoother filling, there are other common deviled egg blunders that can be fixed to help improve these starters. In an attempt to make the egg yolks creamy, one may go overboard with the mayonnaise and the filling can become runny. About ½ cup of mayo for every dozen eggs is an ideal ratio, but if the filling does become too liquid, have a few extra hard-boiled eggs on hand so you can use those yolks to counterbalance the texture. You can also use avocado, hummus, or yogurt in lieu of mayonnaise to get that creamy feel.

Before you even get to making the filling, there are a few imperative basics for preparing the eggs. First, choose eggs that aren't too fresh. Ones that are from a farmer's market or backyard coop are more difficult to peel because they haven't aged enough. The ones found in a grocery store are easier to peel because they've had more time for the inner membrane of the egg to separate from the shell. Next, be sure to chill the eggs in ice water immediately after cooking them, as this shocks them and helps the shell come off more easily. Finally, before scooping the filling back into the egg whites, slice a thin piece of the bottom off to create a flat surface, which will help the eggs from tilting or sliding.