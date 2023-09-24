Smoky Pumpkin Deviled Eggs Recipe

These smoky pumpkin deviled eggs are, as developer Jessica Morone calls them, "The perfect appetizer for any fall or Halloween party," due to the fact that they are not only flavored with pumpkin puree but can also be decorated to look like pumpkins if you wish. In fact, with a few well-placed herbs or seeds, you might even be able to make them into jack-o-lanterns. No worries if your decorating skills are not top-notch, though, since Morone notes, "They are really cute but also easy to make."

Apart from the pumpkin in the mix, Morone likes to use harissa — not the buttery Armenian porridge, but the trendy Moroccan seasoning paste of the same name. This ingredient, she says, "gives the deviled eggs a bit of a smoky and spicy flavor." If you want to go all in on the smoky aspect, you could also sprinkle some smoked paprika over the top, but sweet paprika can be used if you just want the color. In fact, just the pumpkin alone lends these deviled eggs such an attractive orange hue that you might not want to use any paprika at all.