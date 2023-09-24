Smoky Pumpkin Deviled Eggs Recipe
These smoky pumpkin deviled eggs are, as developer Jessica Morone calls them, "The perfect appetizer for any fall or Halloween party," due to the fact that they are not only flavored with pumpkin puree but can also be decorated to look like pumpkins if you wish. In fact, with a few well-placed herbs or seeds, you might even be able to make them into jack-o-lanterns. No worries if your decorating skills are not top-notch, though, since Morone notes, "They are really cute but also easy to make."
Apart from the pumpkin in the mix, Morone likes to use harissa — not the buttery Armenian porridge, but the trendy Moroccan seasoning paste of the same name. This ingredient, she says, "gives the deviled eggs a bit of a smoky and spicy flavor." If you want to go all in on the smoky aspect, you could also sprinkle some smoked paprika over the top, but sweet paprika can be used if you just want the color. In fact, just the pumpkin alone lends these deviled eggs such an attractive orange hue that you might not want to use any paprika at all.
Gather the ingredients for the smoky pumpkin deviled eggs
We've already mentioned the eggs, pumpkin puree, and harissa, along with the optional paprika. You'll need just a few more ingredients to make this recipe, though, including mayonnaise, dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. You might also want some chives if you'd like to provide your pumpkins with stems.
Boil, peel, and hollow the eggs
Fill a pot with cold water and add the eggs, then crank up the heat and wait for the pot to boil. (Don't stand there and stare at the water as it heats, though, since you know what they say about watched pots.) Morone estimates that it may take between 5 and 10 minutes for the water to boil, but once it does, turn down the heat so it's simmering instead and allow the eggs 12 minutes to cook. As Morone advises, "I always take one egg out of the boiling water and peel it right at 12 minutes after running it under cold water." If it doesn't look cooked enough to suit her, she'll let the other eggs simmer for another minute or two.
Once the eggs are cooked, cool them off by soaking them in cold water. Morone estimates that this step should take about 10 minutes, and you can add some ice to the water to ensure that the eggs are properly chilled. When they are, peel them, cut them in half lengthwise, and remove the yolks.
Fill the deviled eggs
Mash up the egg yolks — Morone uses a fork for this step and says that when mashed, it should resemble fine crumbs. Stir in the rest of the ingredients, then put a heaping teaspoon of filling into each egg white. You can use a piping bag if you want to be fancy.
Decorate the eggs
If you want paprika on your deviled eggs, sprinkle it on now. Take a toothpick and use it to draw some lines across the filling to make the eggs look as pumpkin-y as possible. To go all the way with this, chop up the green part of some chives and use a small piece to form the stem of each pumpkin.
You can now feel free to start eating the eggs. If you have made them in advance, perhaps to bring to a party or potluck, it would be better to keep them in the refrigerator until they're needed.
- 6 eggs
- ¼ cup pumpkin puree
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon harissa
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- paprika
- chives
- Starting with cold water, cook the eggs over medium-high heat until the water comes to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer them for 12 minutes.
- Cool the eggs in cold water, then peel them, cut them in half lengthwise, and scoop out the yolks.
- Mash the yolks until they resemble fine crumbs.
- Stir the yolks together with the pumpkin puree, mayonnaise, mustard, harissa, salt, and pepper until the mixture is creamy.
- Spoon or pipe a generous teaspoon of yolk mixture into each egg white half.
- Sprinkle the tops of the eggs with paprika, if desired.
- Draw lines with a toothpick to make the deviled eggs look like pumpkins, adding a piece of chopped chive as a stem if desired.
- These deviled eggs should either be eaten immediately or refrigerated if preparing in advance.
|Calories per Serving
|174
|Total Fat
|14.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|244.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|1.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.5 g
|Total Sugars
|0.8 g
|Sodium
|216.9 mg
|Protein
|8.4 g