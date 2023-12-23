"Naughty And Nice" Holiday Deviled Eggs Recipe

The reason why recipe developer Michelle McGlinn calls these holiday deviled eggs "naughty and nice" is because, as she tells us, "They look so jolly but have a spicy bite." While McGlinn feels that the sriracha in the filling "adds a significant amount of heat to the eggs," it's not so much that they're likely to set your mouth on fire. After all, sriracha isn't nearly as incendiary as alternatives like Tabasco sauce or sambal oelek, and it also has plenty of sweetness to temper the mild burn. The amount of spice included here offers the perfect level of zing for these holiday deviled eggs.

One other filling ingredient that makes these eggs extra-special is Kewpie mayonnaise, which is a Japanese brand that McGlinn believes to have "a more egg-forward, richer flavor than Hellmann's mayo" and one that she feels will "accentuate the sriracha" without overpowering it. She does say, though, that "you can always swap [it] for Hellmann's or your preferred mayonnaise brand," while sour cream or yogurt are both lower-fat substitutes for mayonnaise.