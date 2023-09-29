Use Smoked Salmon 2 Ways For Perfectly Textured Dip

Smoked salmon is the perfect ingredient to drape over regal canapés and layer into bite-sized hors d'oeuvres. It can also spruce up finger foods such as a dip, a tried and true party favorite. Yet, while using high-quality salmon is partly what can make the spread impressive, that's not the only way to heighten the tasting experience. Playing with texture and serving smoked salmon two ways instead of just one can take a salmon dip to the next level.

Like many other classically creamy spreads, the base of smoked salmon dip typically consists of any combination of ingredients such as cream cheese and mayonnaise (but even sour cream or Greek yogurt), which are then mixed with smoked salmon. As for how the smoke-kissed ingredient should be added, most recipes call for using it in one of two ways: chopped or blitzed. But, we say, why not do both?

Combining techniques is a bright idea regardless of whether you use silky, cold-smoked salmon or flaky, hot-smoked versions. Likewise, you could even use both types in your dip. Simply whip half of the required salmon with creamy ingredients before folding in the sliced salmon, along with any other mix-ins such as minced capers, diced eggs, or fresh dill.