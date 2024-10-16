Turn Goat Cheese Into A Show-Stopping Appetizer With One Simple Technique
If you're searching for the perfect snack to put out when entertaining, look no further than a cheese board. And when it comes to ways to assemble the ultimate cheese board, nothing is more effective than one main showstopper. With a certain technique, your entire cheese board could star a log of goat cheese with various accouterments, and people will talk about that appetizer for months. That technique? Rolling your goat cheese in toppings like edible flowers. It takes mere minutes to take goat cheese from wow to ... wow-er, considering you're already working with a creamy, tangy delight, then getting to add whatever flavors and textures you want.
To do this, you need the cheese in a log formation — they're often sold this way like this 4-ounce La Bonne Vie log on Amazon for $3.82. If it's not, just mash your goat cheese in a bowl — this is also a good time to stir additions like herbs in — and then use plastic wrap to roll it into the log, letting it set in the fridge for a half hour. Bring logs to room temperature and stick on your toppings, getting creative with colors and patterns. Then use fresh plastic wrap to cover and roll the topped log, which helps press everything on to last. For adhesive assistance, you could also use honey for sweet ingredients and olive for savory. After the log sets in the plastic wrap for a few minutes, it's ready to enjoy.
Combos to try for adorning goat cheese rolls
The sky's the limit for what to roll your goat cheese in. Think about your own personal favorite flavor combinations, seasons, and other things you want to serve on the board. Get to know edible flowers and how to use them to feel inspired on which ones to use — pressing them on here is just like working them into compound butter. Herbs work just as well as flowers, or alongside them, too. For things like fruits, avoid ingredients that have a lot of moisture, as they won't stick well and will make the whole log mushy, and if you want to use crispier fruits like apples, chop the slices up so they're more like sweet, crunchy little shards. Dried fruits work best, and nuts are easy and delectable.
Some specific ideas include pistachios and honey with dried cranberries or dried rose petals, or dried cranberries with crushed dark chocolate pieces. Lemon zest and poppy seeds or black pepper is bright, tart, sweet, and spicy; and thin slices of strawberry make an impact for both your eyes and your tastebuds — partner them with rosemary, basil, or mint. Crushed walnuts could go sweet or savory with raisins or rosemary and thyme. Chives and dill could get a kick from everything bagel seasoning, too. And wherever you'd use honey or olive oil, you could make an upgraded simple syrup, which you can flavor with everything from lavender or mint to jalapeños.