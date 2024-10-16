Turn Goat Cheese Into A Show-Stopping Appetizer With One Simple Technique

If you're searching for the perfect snack to put out when entertaining, look no further than a cheese board. And when it comes to ways to assemble the ultimate cheese board, nothing is more effective than one main showstopper. With a certain technique, your entire cheese board could star a log of goat cheese with various accouterments, and people will talk about that appetizer for months. That technique? Rolling your goat cheese in toppings like edible flowers. It takes mere minutes to take goat cheese from wow to ... wow-er, considering you're already working with a creamy, tangy delight, then getting to add whatever flavors and textures you want.

To do this, you need the cheese in a log formation — they're often sold this way like this 4-ounce La Bonne Vie log on Amazon for $3.82. If it's not, just mash your goat cheese in a bowl — this is also a good time to stir additions like herbs in — and then use plastic wrap to roll it into the log, letting it set in the fridge for a half hour. Bring logs to room temperature and stick on your toppings, getting creative with colors and patterns. Then use fresh plastic wrap to cover and roll the topped log, which helps press everything on to last. For adhesive assistance, you could also use honey for sweet ingredients and olive for savory. After the log sets in the plastic wrap for a few minutes, it's ready to enjoy.